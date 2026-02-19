Four Free Agent Tight Ends Who Fit the 49ers Too Perfectly

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need to address the tight end. The injury to George Kittle is likely going to extend into the regular season, and while Luke Farrell is on the roster, he did not live up to his contract last season. Jake Tonges is a good pass-catching option, but he cannot replace the blocking that Kittle brings.

If the 49ers were able to upgrade their blocking tight end, it would help unlock Tonges as a receiver and give the offense a good mix after losing Kittle. If the 49ers want to look to upgrade over Farrell in free agency, there are a few names to consider.

Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger was a fourth-round pick by the Giants back in 2022. After four years on a team with multiple coaches and coordinators, he may be looking to find some stability. San Francisco provides that. Bellinger is widely regarded as a block first tight end, and his athletic upside makes him a great fit in San Francisco, where he will have to be on the move often.

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Adam Trautman

Sean Payton drafted Adam Trautman on the New Orleans Saints, and when he moved to the Denver Broncos, he brought Trautman with him. That is how much he values him. He is not only a blocker, but a solid move piece who can help identify matchups pre-snap. A coach like Kyle Shanahan likely sees what Payton sees and could use him in the same way.

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018, but it appears the two sides may move on. When he was drafted, he was a former basketball player who was expected to box out and score touchdowns. As his career developed, he turned into a stud blocker who was a bit too limited in the passing game.

Still, if Shanahan were to add a blocking tight end with basketball athleticism, something tells you that he will get the most out of him.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ian Thomas

Ian Thomas is another player who started as a pass-catching prospect but developed into a much better blocker. His career high in yards was set as a rookie in 2018. He has bounced around the NFL because every team wants a trusted blocker like him. He also has enough athletic upside that there could be a little juice to be squeezed from him in the right offensive scheme.

