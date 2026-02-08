This Free Agent Wide Receiver Gives the 49ers What They Lacked in 2025
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are going to want to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason. While the free agent market does not offer many obvious upgrades, one under-the-radar option who could make sense is Tyquan Thornton.
Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue Tyquan Thornton in free agency this offseason?
Thornton was a second-round pick in 2022, drafted largely because of his elite speed. Things never clicked for him with the New England Patriots, though. Over three seasons, he totaled just 385 receiving yards in an offense that struggled to function consistently. A change of scenery with the Kansas City Chiefs helped reshape how Thornton is viewed around the league.
In just one season with Kansas City, Thornton posted 438 receiving yards, more than doubling his previous three-year production. More importantly, he averaged 1.7 yards per route run with the Chiefs after never eclipsing 0.76 with the Patriots. That contrast highlights how much offensive structure and quarterback play can matter for a speed-based receiver.
The 49ers offer a similarly favorable environment. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is designed to create space, generate free releases, and manufacture explosive plays. San Francisco may not have Patrick Mahomes, but the offense itself is far more stable than what Thornton dealt with in New England. When used correctly, his speed can stretch coverage and create opportunities for other playmakers.
Last season, the 49ers lacked a true vertical element. Much of that came down to health, as Ricky Pearsall never fully got on track. Pearsall is expected to return, but Thornton represents a stronger fallback option than players like Jordan Watkins or Demarcus Robinson. Robinson logged 276 yards last year and averaged just 1.26 yards per route run, offering limited explosiveness. Thornton’s ability to threaten defenses vertically would immediately raise the ceiling of the offense in those same snaps.
The financial aspect only strengthens the case. Spotrac projects Thornton to land a one-year deal worth around $2.8M. That figure is comparable to what San Francisco already committed to Robinson, making it an easy value comparison. Swapping those routes for a younger, faster player with recent production would be a logical upgrade.
True speed is hard to find, and when it comes at a reasonable cost with evidence it can translate in a functional offense, it becomes even more appealing. Thornton may not be a star, but as a situational weapon with upside, he fits exactly what the 49ers need from the free agent wide receiver market this offseason.
Read More
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley