This Free Agent Wide Receiver Gives the 49ers What They Lacked in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers are going to want to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason. While the free agent market does not offer many obvious upgrades, one under-the-radar option who could make sense is Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton was a second-round pick in 2022, drafted largely because of his elite speed. Things never clicked for him with the New England Patriots, though. Over three seasons, he totaled just 385 receiving yards in an offense that struggled to function consistently. A change of scenery with the Kansas City Chiefs helped reshape how Thornton is viewed around the league.

In just one season with Kansas City, Thornton posted 438 receiving yards, more than doubling his previous three-year production. More importantly, he averaged 1.7 yards per route run with the Chiefs after never eclipsing 0.76 with the Patriots. That contrast highlights how much offensive structure and quarterback play can matter for a speed-based receiver.

The 49ers offer a similarly favorable environment. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is designed to create space, generate free releases, and manufacture explosive plays. San Francisco may not have Patrick Mahomes, but the offense itself is far more stable than what Thornton dealt with in New England. When used correctly, his speed can stretch coverage and create opportunities for other playmakers.

Last season, the 49ers lacked a true vertical element. Much of that came down to health, as Ricky Pearsall never fully got on track. Pearsall is expected to return, but Thornton represents a stronger fallback option than players like Jordan Watkins or Demarcus Robinson. Robinson logged 276 yards last year and averaged just 1.26 yards per route run, offering limited explosiveness. Thornton’s ability to threaten defenses vertically would immediately raise the ceiling of the offense in those same snaps.

The financial aspect only strengthens the case. Spotrac projects Thornton to land a one-year deal worth around $2.8M. That figure is comparable to what San Francisco already committed to Robinson, making it an easy value comparison. Swapping those routes for a younger, faster player with recent production would be a logical upgrade.

True speed is hard to find, and when it comes at a reasonable cost with evidence it can translate in a functional offense, it becomes even more appealing. Thornton may not be a star, but as a situational weapon with upside, he fits exactly what the 49ers need from the free agent wide receiver market this offseason.

