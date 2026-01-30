There is a list of issues for the San Francisco 49ers to address and resolve this offseason.

Some are obvious and will be addressed, while others will be difficult for them to. Here are five issues the 49ers must resolve in the offseason.

Injury mess

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first no-brainer issue is the injury mess. It’s been that way since 2020, except in 2023. Coincidentally, that’s when they made it to the Super Bowl.

If the 49ers want to reduce their chances of having a struggling, injury-riddled season, then they will figure out the root cause of the issue. Fire the entire training staff if needed.

Experiment with different ideas on how players should train away and at the facility. Something needs to change, as 2025 cannot come close to replicating itself ever again.

Revolving defensive coordinator

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh congratulates San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Addressing the vacancy at the defensive coordinator position left by Robert Saleh is obviously a pressing need for the 49ers. However, it’s who they will hire that is important.

It’s not just about whether the coordinator they hire is excellent, but also whether they seek a head coaching opportunity shortly thereafter. There’s been too much turnover at the defensive position for the 49ers.

They need to hire a coach who is content with just being a coordinator. That’s why Gus Bradley might be hired for the position, or maybe Raheem Morris, since he’s good friends with Kyle Shanahan.

In any case, the 49ers need to aim for excellence and continuity. Playing musical chairs at the defensive coordinator position is the work of a bottom-feeding franchise, which the 49ers are not.

Lack of speed

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the 49ers weren’t exactly zooming on the field on either side of the ball. Defensively, there wasn’t any linebacker flying off the screen to make a tackle, and neither was a safety.

On offense, they couldn’t generate many explosive plays. As great as Christian McCaffrey was this year, his top-end speed wasn’t the same as two years ago. Shanahan knows the lack of speed is an issue, too.

“We noticeably were slower this year than we have been in years past,” Shanahan said. “You definitely need more speed out there to handle things week-in and week-out for some of the situations that come up versus certain schemes and certain defenses, certain offenses too.”

Look for the 49ers to inject some speed into their roster. Several moves should be made to pick up their pace on game day.

No top receiver to boast

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk's ghosting of the 49ers stung them on offense this year. They desperately needed a dominant, top wide receiver in their ranks. And as good as Ricky Pearsall flashes, he’s not a top threat.

Even if he was, he’s never healthy enough to fill that role. The 49ers will need to bring in a top-of-the-line receiver and keep Pearsall as the No. 2. It’s necessary to keep their offense competitive against the likes of Seattle.

Liabilities at safety

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Arguably, the worst position on the 49ers is at safety. It’s easily been one of the worst in the last few years. The 49ers need to overhaul the position once and for all.

Ji’Ayir Brown needs to be sent packing, Malik Mustapha is overrated, and Marques Sigle has zero pass coverage acumen in the final phase. Everyone in the position is replaceable.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI