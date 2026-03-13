NFL Expert Compares the 49ers' Offensive Strategy to the Warriors

The San Francisco 49ers picked up Mike Evans in free agency.

Considering he will be 33 by the start of the new season, the 49ers front office is paying at least $14M a year for an ageing receiver. It's a gamble, nonetheless, considering Evans had the worst injuries he's faced in his career last term.

While it was argued the 49ers were targeting a younger receiver with more long-term security, the move for Evans signals an already ageing roster getting even older. And it’s not a good look.

Colin Cowherd sounds off on 49ers front office's decision to sign Mike Evans

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

“The Niners remind me of the Golden State Warriors," shared Colin Cowherd on his show.

"They’re trying to keep the band together and then you watch the Warriors play the Timberwolves in the playoffs and it’s like 'uh yeah, Steph Curry gets banged up, series over'.

"And I kinda feel like when I watch the Niners against the Rams and the Seahawks, they don’t have enough young athletes.

"The Warriors are like 'let’s acquire Jimmy Butler. Let’s get some aging stars. Let’s keep the window open'. Then suddenly it’s not only not open, but you’re unwatchable if Steph Curry is not playing.

"I kind of feel like if you’re gonna move off Trent Williams, what happens if Christian McCaffrey gets banged up for a month? I watch Seattle and San Francisco play— young team vs old team, not close. San Francisco’s got some players that are older than the trolley cars in the city.

"Guys, you gotta get younger.”

This criticism is warranted for an organization that has repeatedly emphasized the need to get younger. The 49ers were ultimately exposed by the Seattle Seahawks in both the final regular-season game and the divisional playoff round, highlighting just how much stronger the Seahawks currently are.

Evans may bring a potential future Hall of Fame résumé to the table, but this could prove to be a mistake given his injury-ridden 2025 season. This is now the Brock Purdy era for the San Francisco 49ers. It could either go swimmingly, with Evans becoming the WR1 the 49ers sought, or he could underdeliver due to recurring injuries, with his age being a major factor.

George Kittle’s timeline remains uncertain despite hopes he will return for Week 1. Christian McCaffrey may have had an injury-free 2025 season, but his past history shows he can get banged up at any moment.

Brock Purdy needs younger players surrounding him.