Why Caleb Lomu is a Popular Mock Draft Choice for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been tied to Utah tackle Caleb Lomu often in mock drafts for the 2026 NFL draft. How would Lomu fit on the 49ers, and at what point is he the right fit in round 1?

Where Caleb Lomu translates to the NFL

Lomu is a smooth mover. He does a great job at creating a wide pocket by exploding back into his set, but also presents an impressive change of direction that stalls counters and inside moves. Lomu has fast hands that can keep his chest clean, and his movement skills translate to the run game, showing a strong puller who can get into the second level.

Where Caleb Lomu must improve in the NFL

Lomu is long and thin and needs to put on more functional strength. When rushers do get their hands on him, they are able to drive him back. Lomu also looks like he lacks the ability to create legitimate push in the run game. He will struggle to keep edge rushers away from the action and could be a liability that is hard to run behind.

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NFL comparison for Caleb Lomu

The best NFL comparison from a playing style and physical perspective is Andre Dillard. To be fair, they are similar as prospects, and there is not a sure thing that Lomu would have the same outcome. Still, Dillard went in round 1 because he was a smooth mover who was fast and could excel in pass protection. He did not go in the top ten because teams feared he could not hold up in the run game. In the case of Dillard, his strength became such a problem that he did not succeed despite being a first round pick.

Like Dillard, Lomu has first-round talent. The question will be if the same issues will hold him back.

How does Caleb Lomu fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers are one of the few teams that can afford to take a swing on Lomu in round 1. He can sit for a year behind Trent Williams while the team works on his strength and power. Then, they could have an athletic tackle moving forward, which is what their scheme calls for.

The issue is that the 49ers are clearly in win-now mode, and Lomu does nothing to help with that. Beyond that, he is falling to pick 27 for reasons, and that means he is not even a sure thing. Taking someone who does not help day one and only might help down the road may be too risky.