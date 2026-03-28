Why Caleb Lomu is a Popular Mock Draft Choice for the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers have been tied to Utah tackle Caleb Lomu often in mock drafts for the 2026 NFL draft. How would Lomu fit on the 49ers, and at what point is he the right fit in round 1?
Where Caleb Lomu translates to the NFL
Lomu is a smooth mover. He does a great job at creating a wide pocket by exploding back into his set, but also presents an impressive change of direction that stalls counters and inside moves. Lomu has fast hands that can keep his chest clean, and his movement skills translate to the run game, showing a strong puller who can get into the second level.
Where Caleb Lomu must improve in the NFL
Lomu is long and thin and needs to put on more functional strength. When rushers do get their hands on him, they are able to drive him back. Lomu also looks like he lacks the ability to create legitimate push in the run game. He will struggle to keep edge rushers away from the action and could be a liability that is hard to run behind.
NFL comparison for Caleb Lomu
The best NFL comparison from a playing style and physical perspective is Andre Dillard. To be fair, they are similar as prospects, and there is not a sure thing that Lomu would have the same outcome. Still, Dillard went in round 1 because he was a smooth mover who was fast and could excel in pass protection. He did not go in the top ten because teams feared he could not hold up in the run game. In the case of Dillard, his strength became such a problem that he did not succeed despite being a first round pick.
Like Dillard, Lomu has first-round talent. The question will be if the same issues will hold him back.
How does Caleb Lomu fit with the San Francisco 49ers?
The 49ers are one of the few teams that can afford to take a swing on Lomu in round 1. He can sit for a year behind Trent Williams while the team works on his strength and power. Then, they could have an athletic tackle moving forward, which is what their scheme calls for.
The issue is that the 49ers are clearly in win-now mode, and Lomu does nothing to help with that. Beyond that, he is falling to pick 27 for reasons, and that means he is not even a sure thing. Taking someone who does not help day one and only might help down the road may be too risky.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley