Taking Stock of the 49ers' Roster Position by Position
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With the San Francisco 49ers roster essentially set it is a good time to review which positions are the best and worst heading into training camp. How should the position groups be ranked based on their depth and talent level?
What is the San Francisco 49ers best position group?
Linebacker
There is talent at the top in Fred Warner, and the addition of Dre Greenlaw really helps. With young players like Jaden Dugger, Tatum Bethune, and Nick Martin, complemented by veterans such as Luke Gifford and Garrett Wallow, this is also a deep room.
Tackle
Trent Williams is viewed as one of the best tackles in the NFL, and Colton McKivitz is slowly becoming one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL. Vederian Lowe is a solid swing tackle, Austen Pleasants made a start last year, and Enrique Cruz is a high upside bet. It is a solid room.
Quarterback
Brock Purdy is not quite one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL like Williams and Warner are at their position. However, he is a quality starter. More than that, the team has one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, lifting the room due to depth.
Edge Rusher
You could argue the room to be higher or lower based on how you see injuries. Nick Bosa is still good, even if he has not been at his best in recent years. Mykel Williams is a former high pick despite the injury in his rookie season. They drafted Romello Height high enough to expect a contribution, and with Keion White, Cam Sample, and Sam Okuayninonu closing out the depth, it is deeper than some would admit.
Running back
Christian McCaffrey is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, but there is a question about the depth. Kaelon Black has high hopes, but is a rookie, and Jordan James has shown nothing.
Tight End
The injury status of George Kittle is what is pushing this back. If he misses time, Jake Tonges is fine, but then Luke Farrell has a real role, and the depth behind him is weak.
Wide Receiver
Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are coming off injury-filled seasons, while Christian Kirk is getting too old, and De’Zhaun Stribling is too unproven. Depth is solid, and all four could contribute, but there are questions.
Cornerback
Deommodore Lenoir should start, but after their offseason additions, there is a real question about who else starts. The room is deep, but they have questions.
Interior DL
Adding Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton ensured it is no longer in the running for the weakest room.
Interior OL
Dominick Puni is carrying the group out of the basement. There is enough depth due to the left guard competition, too.
Safety
The 49ers have a questionable starter in Ji’Ayir Brown and the depth is even more of a concern.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley