Taking Stock of the 49ers' Roster Position by Position

With the San Francisco 49ers roster essentially set it is a good time to review which positions are the best and worst heading into training camp. How should the position groups be ranked based on their depth and talent level?

What is the San Francisco 49ers best position group?

Linebacker

There is talent at the top in Fred Warner, and the addition of Dre Greenlaw really helps. With young players like Jaden Dugger, Tatum Bethune, and Nick Martin, complemented by veterans such as Luke Gifford and Garrett Wallow, this is also a deep room.

Tackle

Trent Williams is viewed as one of the best tackles in the NFL, and Colton McKivitz is slowly becoming one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL. Vederian Lowe is a solid swing tackle, Austen Pleasants made a start last year, and Enrique Cruz is a high upside bet. It is a solid room.

Quarterback

Brock Purdy is not quite one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL like Williams and Warner are at their position. However, he is a quality starter. More than that, the team has one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, lifting the room due to depth.

Edge Rusher

You could argue the room to be higher or lower based on how you see injuries. Nick Bosa is still good, even if he has not been at his best in recent years. Mykel Williams is a former high pick despite the injury in his rookie season. They drafted Romello Height high enough to expect a contribution, and with Keion White, Cam Sample, and Sam Okuayninonu closing out the depth, it is deeper than some would admit.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, but there is a question about the depth. Kaelon Black has high hopes, but is a rookie, and Jordan James has shown nothing.

Tight End

The injury status of George Kittle is what is pushing this back. If he misses time, Jake Tonges is fine, but then Luke Farrell has a real role, and the depth behind him is weak.

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Wide Receiver

Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are coming off injury-filled seasons, while Christian Kirk is getting too old, and De’Zhaun Stribling is too unproven. Depth is solid, and all four could contribute, but there are questions.

Cornerback

Deommodore Lenoir should start, but after their offseason additions, there is a real question about who else starts. The room is deep, but they have questions.

Interior DL

Adding Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton ensured it is no longer in the running for the weakest room.

Interior OL

Dominick Puni is carrying the group out of the basement. There is enough depth due to the left guard competition, too.

Safety

The 49ers have a questionable starter in Ji’Ayir Brown and the depth is even more of a concern.