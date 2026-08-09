One 49ers Position Group Will Be Must-Watch in Preseason Opener

The San Francisco 49ers' interior defensive line is shaping up to be the position to watch in the first preseason game. Reports have been good from the top of the depth chart to the bottom, making it a position that can be watched from start to finish.

San Francisco 49ers Interior Defensive Line Will be Under Spotlight in Preseason Opener

First, Osa Odighizuwa is going to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since the team acquired him in a trade. With a new defense and a new team, Odighizuwa should bring excitement, even if he does not stay in the lineup for long.

Second-year lineman Alfred Collins is unlikely to play due to injury, so this will be a great chance for his fellow draftmate C.J. West to step in and get starting work. Because these two have roster spots locked down, they might only get so much work.

However, the four names behind them are going to finish out the game. There is a chance only one of these players makes the roster, but at least one will stick on the practice squad.

Gracen Halton

Halton is a rookie fourth-round pick. He is nearly a lock to make the team as long as he stays healthy, but it will still be valuable to see him on an NFL field for the first time to track his progression. Due to the lack of depth, he could get valuable work against starters, and valuable work in terms of volume of snaps deep into the game.

Sebastian Valdez

The second-year former UDFA is back after sticking on the practice squad last year. However, now the room is deeper, and there is a new defensive coordinator. He went from a training camp crush last year to another camp player this year. Can he show that he is still making a push for the roster?

Bryson Eason

Eason is the shiny new UDFA that fans are excited about. Coming from Tennessee, he has some pedigree, and he has had solid reports coming out of training camp. The room is not deep, so he will play the majority, if not all, of the second half.

James Thompson Jr.

The rookie UDFA from Illinois has gotten as much, if not more, talk than Eason. He will also be able to play nearly half of a game's worth of snaps in the preseason opener.