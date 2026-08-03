Two Undrafted 49ers Are Turning Heads Early in Training Camp
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The San Francisco 49ers added two notable UDFAs at defensive tackle who had real chances to make the roster. However, both Bryson Eason and James Thompson were stuck behind a deeper group of interior rushers. The team has had some bumps and bruises at the position and has created chances for the two of them.
So far, they have been impressing. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris praised their ability to contribute.
Seeing them have to fight through days like this, that's what the League is about. Fighting through days like this, finding a way to contribute. Those guys are all finding ways to be significant contributors in that room. It'll all play out as we go further and further into campRaheem Morris
San Francisco 49ers are Getting Production from Two UDFA Rookies in Training Camp
Morris made it clear that plenty of things still have to play out. However, if they can keep taking advantage, they can find ways onto the field. It might get tougher in the coming days, though.
Alfred Collins started the year on the PUP, which opened a spot on the depth chart. However, he is back at practice now. CJ West started to miss time when Collins returned. So, the two did not lose any chances. However, West is not expected to miss significant time, and his role on the depth chart is not in jeopardy.
Lastly is Grace Halton, who has been missing significant time due to a lower body injury. Halton is now behind on his development, and it is tough for a rookie to overcome that. At the same time, he was drafted in the fourth round, and the two players pushing him on the depth chart are the rookies who were not drafted.
So, Halton is going to have a lot more margin for error, and it would take a lot more time for these two to push him. On top of all of this are veteran Kevin Givens and former UDFA Sebastian Valdez, who are also in the mix. Valdez was a UDFA in 2025, so he is coming in with a touch more experience than the other two.
Givens has years of experience on the other two. However, while his veteran presence could help, if the younger players show more upside than Givens, the team has to lean into the youth.
Eason is a rookie from Tennessee while Thompson went to Illinois. Both were invited to the NFL Combine, and both had serious intentions of being drafted. So, they both were signed as two of the top UDFAs in the draft class.
It is early but both are looking like they could have been draft picks. We will see where they fit into the depth chart.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley