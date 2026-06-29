One 49ers Veteran Keeps Proving Everyone Wrong

Jake Brendel has consistently been one of the most improved players in the NFL. According to PFF, his grade has increased over the past three seasons. He is one of just four players to see their grade improve for all three seasons while over the age of 30.

The San Francisco 49ers found a gem in Jake Brendel

Every year, fans clamor to replace Brendel, but every year that he starts, he seems to put a stronger hold on his job. It will be hard for Brendel to shake his reputation, considering he had three starts before his 30th birthday.

Brendel was a UDFA, so catching on in the NFL was a success in 2016. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18 before being let go. He spent 2019 on the practice squad, bouncing around to a few different rosters.

Then, he opted out of football in 2020. The 49ers took a shot on him in 2021 despite having almost no playing experience in two years and being out of the NFL for one. He spent one year as a reserve and practice squad option, meaning even the 49ers cut him in 2021.

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However, he got his chance to start in 2022, and now he has been the 49ers' starter at center for four straight seasons. Beyond that, he has improved every year. He had a 62.9 grade in his first year as a starter. That, combined with having three starts in five years prior to that, had fans ready to move on.

However, his grade has steadily improved, and after his fourth NFL season, he had a 70.4.

This is where the disconnect is between the fans and the coaching staff. The fans see a journeyman who will be 34 during the upcoming season. Despite having four years as a quality starter, he still has more time in his career as an end-of-the-roster reserve.

However, the coaching staff sees someone who fits their system and their culture. They see someone who is making the most of his chances and has not lost that opportunity.

Things will get interesting next year. Brendel will be another year older, and he will be a free agent at the end of the season. The 49ers do not have a future replacement set on the roster. If he continues to play well, they will be in a tough spot where they feel they should extend him. Would fans be understanding of that?