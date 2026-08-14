San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Preseason Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- Welcome to the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

6:02 The following players are not in uniform: QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, RB Kaelon Black, WR Mike Evans, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Christian Kirk, WR Demarcus Robinson, TE Jake Tonges, TE Luke Farrell, LT Trent Williams, G Dom Puni, C Jake Brendel, RT Colton McKivitz.

6:04 The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

6:05 The 49ers will start at their 35.

6:12 On 3rd and 11 from the Titans 39, Kurtis Rourke rips a strike over the middle to Jordan Watkins for the first down, but left guard Robert Jones is flagged for holding, and the 49ers punt two plays later. Rourke had two nice scrambles and a couple nice throws on that drive. De'Zhaun Stribling caught one pass for six yards, but dropped another pass that was behind him and lost yards on a glorified jet sweep. He took most of his reps from the slot as the 49ers primarily used three-wide-receiver formations.

6:14 The Titans take over at their 5-yard line.

6:23 On 3rd and 3 from the 49ers 5, Tony Pollard cruises between the tackles into the end zone for the touchdown. The Titans went right at 49ers starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins and simply pushed him out of his gap. The Titans rushed 7 times for 56 yards on that one drive. Which means the 49ers backup still can't tackle. Collins, Nick Martin and Marques Sigle all missed at least one, and they're projected to be starters. The good news is that rookie cornerback Ephysians Prysock broke up a potential touchdown pass to Carnell Tate on 2nd and 3 from the 5.

Titans 7, 49ers 0.

6:30 On 3rd and 6 from the Titans 46, Rourke throws a pass at Stribling's knees, which he catches for a gain of 5. On 4th and 1, right tackle Brandon Parker commits a false start penalty, and the 49ers punt. Stribling caught two passes for 15 yards on that drive. The first one was heavily contested. Clearly, he doesn't create a ton of separation. And most of his targets have been near the line of scrimmage so far. It would be nice to see the 49ers try to get him the ball down the field.

6:31 After the punt, the Titans take over at their 8. Let's see if the 49ers can stop a run.

6:37 On 3rd and 13 from the Tennessee 16, Cam Ward throws a useless check down pass to a running back and the Titans punt. He has been extremely unimpressive against the 49ers' backup defense so far. Earlier in the drive, defensive end Titus Leo forced Ward into committing an intentional grounding penalty at his 3 yard line -- that's why the Titans didn't run the ball more.

SECOND QUARTER

6:39 After a fair catch by Jordan Watkins, the 49ers take over at their 32. Let's see if they can actually score some points.

6:55 On 3rd and 5 from the 49ers' 37, Rourke throws a perfect deep backshoulder pass to De'Zhaun Stribling, who snags the ball over the head of the cornerback for a gain of 32. Beautiful play. Those two are the 49ers' offense tonight. A few plays later, Patrick Taylor Jr. falls into the end zone from 1 yard out. Rourke currently is 12 of 14 for 100 yards, while Stribling has 7 catches for 62 yards.

49ers 7, Titans 7.

7:03 On 3rd and 10 from the Titans 40, Ashtyn Davis nearly intercepts Cam Ward, who has been horrible in this game. Earlier in the drive, rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton had a sack called back due to a holding penalty on cornerback Jakob Robinson.

7:04 Kurtis Rourke has a rib injury and is questionable to return. He took a huge hit when the 49ers called a quarterback draw between the tackles from the 4 yard line. In hindsight, there was no reason to call such a violent play for their quarterback in a preseason game. The 49ers just paid for that decision.

7:05 After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 35. Adrian Martinez is the new quarterback.

7:11 On 4th and 3 from the Titans 44, Martinez throws an errant pass intended for Malik Turner, who was open running a slant.

7:14 Top performers of the first half for the 49ers: De'Zhaun Stribling, Kurtis Rourke, Gracen Halton, Ephesians Prysock, Jaden Dugger.

7:16 Biggest concern from the first half could be the run defense. With the exception of Halton, the 49ers defensive linemen are getting pushed around and failing to penetrate the backfield.

7:18 Titans kicker Joey Slye makes a 39-yard field goal to give the Titans a crucial 3-point lead in this highly-important game.

Titans 10, 49ers 7.

7:26 On 3rd and 10 from the Titans 29, Martinez scrambles out of bounds and then throws the ball underhand and gets intercepted. Fornuately for him, he already had run out of bounds and lost 14 yards. I miss Rourke.

7:29 Titans kicker Joey Slye makes a 55-yard field goal as time expires in the first half. They'll get the ball to start the second half as well.

Titans 13, 49ers 7.

THIRD QUARTER

7:48 On 3rd and 7 from the Titans 39, Will Levis throws an incomplete deep pass to Elic Ayomanor who was covered well by Darrell Luter Jr. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 15.

7:53 On 3rd and 7 from the 49ers 21, Robert Saleh calls an all-out blitz, and Martinez throws a weak incomplete pass as he gets smacked. How rude. After the punt, the Titans take over at their 24.

7:58 On 3rd and 10 from the Titans 24, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo sacks Will Levis, and the Titans go 3-and-out. So far, Rourke has outplayed all three of the Titans quarterbacks. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 45.

8:07 Eddie Pineiro makes a 52-yard field goal. He is one of the 10-best players on this roster.

Titans 13, 49ers 10.

8:16 Tatum Bethune is in the game at middle linebacker, and suddenly the 49ers' run defense isn't so awful. He also blitzed and sacked Will Levis. The 49ers should consider starting Bethune at outside linebacker. He's so tough.

8:17 Joey Slye makes a 53-yard field goal.

Titans 16, 49ers 10.

FOURTH QUARTER

8:27 On 4th and 2 from the Titans 13, Martinez misses Watkins in the back of the end zone and the 49ers turn it over on downs. Watkins has 6 catches for 58 yards.

8:33 On 3rd and 19 from the Titans 27, Levis completes a 12-yard pass, and then the Titans punt. He's so bad.