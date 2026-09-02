Ranking Best 49ers Practice Squad Options Most Likely to Be Elevated
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers practice squad is set, which players are most likely to get called up to the active roster?
San Francisco 49ers Best Practice Squad Options
Wesley Grimes
This will be a redshirt year for the raw wide receiver who was a rookie UDFA.
Isaac Alarcon
Alarcon takes a spot on the International Pathway Program, but was not pushing Enrique Cruz for work.
Will Pauling
The rookie UDFA from Notre Dame has been getting looks in the return game. However, he is currently behind Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing in the return game.
Jalen Graham
Graham has found ways to stick around. However, the 49ers have six linebackers ahead of him. On top of that, they hope to get Nick Martin back on the field soon. If that happens, the question is whether Graham stays on the practice squad.
Jalen Stroman
The rookie UDFA from Notre Dame is not in the strongest depth chart. However, it is a bit deeper with Ashtyn Davis and Siran Neal making the team. His path is not going to be easy.
Brandon Codrington
Cordrington was active for four games last year, but was cut and not retained to the Bills practice squad this year.
Drake Nugent
The 49ers told us what they thought about Nugent with the acquisition of Jarrett Patterson. Brett Toth was not healthy enough to compete, and Nugent still lost the backup center job. However, he is still just one injury away from getting the call-up.
Jakob Robinson
Robinson would be depth at slot. Jack Jones can move into the slot if needed, so he is not in high demand, but any cornerback injury would lead to him being on the roster.
Vincent Anthony
The 49ers added him from the Chiefs practice squad.
Khadarel Hodge
Hodge is a great depth veteran to have. However, there are six receivers ahead of him, and the team should get Christian Kirk back at some point. However, we have seen the 49ers get down to needing a lot of depth at receiver in the past. It would not be a surprise if they needed Hodge at some point.
Khalil Dinkins
Brayden Willis is already banged up, and George Kittle is returning from an injury. They will lean on depth at tight end.
Foster Sarrell
Sarrell will jump in over Robert Jones, who did not fit.
Kevin Givens
Givens is familar with the defense, but is likely still behind Sebastian Valdez.
Sebastian Valdez
Valdez was right on the edge of making the roster, and surprisingly cleared waivers. They kept five players over him, but he could get called up quickly.
Sincere McCormick
Betting on a 49ers running back from the practice squad to get called up should be nearly a lock.
Ogbo Okoronkwo
The 49ers will need depth without Mykel Williams, and Okonkwo is a direct backup to rookie Romello Height.
Jon Weeks
The long snapper will be on the active roster in Week 1.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley