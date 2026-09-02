Ranking Best 49ers Practice Squad Options Most Likely to Be Elevated

Now that the San Francisco 49ers practice squad is set, which players are most likely to get called up to the active roster?

San Francisco 49ers Best Practice Squad Options

Wesley Grimes

This will be a redshirt year for the raw wide receiver who was a rookie UDFA.

Isaac Alarcon

Alarcon takes a spot on the International Pathway Program, but was not pushing Enrique Cruz for work.

Will Pauling

The rookie UDFA from Notre Dame has been getting looks in the return game. However, he is currently behind Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing in the return game.

Jalen Graham

Graham has found ways to stick around. However, the 49ers have six linebackers ahead of him. On top of that, they hope to get Nick Martin back on the field soon. If that happens, the question is whether Graham stays on the practice squad.

Jalen Stroman

The rookie UDFA from Notre Dame is not in the strongest depth chart. However, it is a bit deeper with Ashtyn Davis and Siran Neal making the team. His path is not going to be easy.

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Brandon Codrington

Cordrington was active for four games last year, but was cut and not retained to the Bills practice squad this year.

Drake Nugent

The 49ers told us what they thought about Nugent with the acquisition of Jarrett Patterson. Brett Toth was not healthy enough to compete, and Nugent still lost the backup center job. However, he is still just one injury away from getting the call-up.

Jakob Robinson

Robinson would be depth at slot. Jack Jones can move into the slot if needed, so he is not in high demand, but any cornerback injury would lead to him being on the roster.

Vincent Anthony

The 49ers added him from the Chiefs practice squad.

Khadarel Hodge

Hodge is a great depth veteran to have. However, there are six receivers ahead of him, and the team should get Christian Kirk back at some point. However, we have seen the 49ers get down to needing a lot of depth at receiver in the past. It would not be a surprise if they needed Hodge at some point.

Khalil Dinkins

Brayden Willis is already banged up, and George Kittle is returning from an injury. They will lean on depth at tight end.

Foster Sarrell

Sarrell will jump in over Robert Jones, who did not fit.

Kevin Givens

Givens is familar with the defense, but is likely still behind Sebastian Valdez.

Sebastian Valdez

Valdez was right on the edge of making the roster, and surprisingly cleared waivers. They kept five players over him, but he could get called up quickly.

Sincere McCormick

Betting on a 49ers running back from the practice squad to get called up should be nearly a lock.

Ogbo Okoronkwo

The 49ers will need depth without Mykel Williams, and Okonkwo is a direct backup to rookie Romello Height.

Jon Weeks

The long snapper will be on the active roster in Week 1.