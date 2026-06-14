San Francisco 49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 81-79

With the delay between OTAs and training camp, it is a good time to review the San Francisco 49ers roster. Who are the most important players that will define the success of the team? In our latest ranking, we hit the 82nd most important player.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 81-79

No. 81 Running Back Patrick Taylor

To a bit of surprise, Taylor will be entering his third NFL season with the 49ers. He was a UDFA back in 2021 and made his way onto the Green Bay Packers roster. After 23 attempts for 89 yards as a rookie, he had 10 attempts for 31 yards in his second NFL season. In 2023, he had 32 attempts for 141 yards before signing with the 49ers.

The 49ers added him due to their injury questions at running back in 2024. He finished the year with 39 attempts for 183 yards. In 2025, the 49ers were not as injured at running back, but they still kept him around on the practice squad.

Now, the team is not only bringing Christian McCaffrey, but they also have Jordan James and Kaelon Black competing for the backup spot. Taylor did not make the team over Isaac Guerendo last year, and Guerendo did not see any carries. So, the chances of Taylor making the team appear low, and his chances of getting any carries appear lower.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 80 Offensive Tackle Brandon Parker

Parker was a third-round pick, so there is potential in this offseason signing. However, that was back in 2018, and the last time he started in a regular-season game was back in 2023. He has 33 starts in his career, but those include a 12-start season in 2018 and a 13-start season in 2021. He has not seen the field much in the past five seasons. The 49ers signed him late last season and kept him around, so he will compete, but injuries are the only way he sticks around.

No. 79 Offensive Tackle Isaac Alarcon

Alarcon is 27 years old and going into his third training camp with the team. He was signed as part of the international pathway program, so his roster spot is exempt. It is smart to keep him around and he is more than a year younger than Parker, so there is some potential in his development. Still, the team signing Vederien Lowe and drafting Enrique Cruz shows that they do not have real plans for Alarcon, barring a surprise.