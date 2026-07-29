49ers Share Bad News on Jordan James and Malik Mustapha

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall isn't the only player that the San Francisco 49ers shared bad news on today.

Running back Jordan James and safety Malik Mustapha join him as they're each out of training camp with injuries. James fractured his ribs on Monday, while Mustapha has a strained hamstring.

This is both unfortunate and typical for the 49ers during training camp. Can anyone truthfully say they are surprised by this? It happens every year to this team.

What to make of Mustapha's injury

Mustapha's injury isn't much of a concern, but it will be one to closely watch when he returns. Hamstring injuries are always tricky.

With him out, the 49ers will turn to Marques Sigle. He'll benefit greatly from the extra reps, and so will the 49ers, as he has the best chance of being their best safety this season.

Depending on how much time Mustapha misses, you have to wonder if his starting role is safe. Raheem Morris may love the tandem of Sigle and Ji'Ayir Brown while he's out.

What to make of James' injury

As for James, this is brutal. He was primed to be the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey this season. He has the upper hand over rookie Kaelon Black since he has a year under his belt.

But now that he has fractured ribs, he'll probably be out for a month, if not longer. That's a rough injury to play through for a running back, even if it is just training camp.

This is the second straight camp that James has suffered an injury after starting hot. Similar to Pearsall, this is becoming the new norm for him.

Suddenly, selecting Black, who was a polarizing draft pick, looks more valid for the 49ers. If Black can also perform well, they'll look like geniuses.

But now their running back depth is thin. With James out, there's no one notable to call upon. This season is bound to be McCaffrey or bust again at the position.

A typical training camp

Now that Pearsall, James, and Mustapha are out, it makes you wonder who on the 49ers is next. This is a typical training camp for them, and it only took two practices for it to happen.

It's never a matter of if a few 49ers players will get injured, but who and when?

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