Three Running Backs Suddenly Have a Chance to Impress the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers running back room is currently a bit banged up. When projecting ahead to their preseason game next week, there is a good chance that we are going to see a lot of carries from players with low odds of making the team.

San Francisco 49ers Will Enter First Preseason Game Preparation With Thin Running Back Room

Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play much, if at al lin the preseason. At his age, usage, and injury history, there is no reason to see the All-Pro runner. Potential backup runner Jordan James is unlikely to play as well.

He is nursing fractured ribs, and the question is more about whether he can return for any preseason games. He is not returning for the opener. Isaac Guerendo is also unlikely to play. He is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

There has been no talk of him coming off the list, and he might not suit up in the preseason.

Rookie running back Kaelon Black is the only one of the top four with a chance to play. However, he is recovering from an adductor injury. The team would like for him to get as much experience as possible in the preseason, but if he cannot return to practice in the next day or so, they will have to look at the first game without him.

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Even if he did play, it would likely be with Mac Jones for the opening drive or two. Once they started to pull players, they would pull the rookie who is going to be freshly recovered from his injury.

So, the 49ers are going to lean heavily into their depth in the preseason. Khalil Herbert, Patrick Taylor, and Sincere McCormick will handle almost all of the work.

Herbert was just signed last week, but the injuries on the 49ers' depth chart have opened a door for him to make the team. Herbert was active for seven games last season. Taylor has been with the team since 2024. However, he has just 39 regular-season carries with the team since signing. This will be a chance for him to show he can move back up to the active roster.

McCormick is the least likely of the three to make a roster push. Still, he also had 39 carries in 2024, so he could flash in the preseason and pass up Taylor. All three have a chance to sneak onto the team due to the injuries.