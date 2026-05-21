What the Future Holds for 49ers Quarterback Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers clearly believe there is still value in Mac Jones. While his first stint in the NFL with the New England Patriots did not fully work out, there is growing evidence around the league that quarterbacks drafted highly can revive their careers after struggling early on. Because of that, it is fair to wonder whether Jones could eventually become the next reclamation quarterback to find success with a second opportunity.

Is Mac Jones the next reclamation quarterback?

Jones shares a similar career path with several quarterbacks who were drafted early in the first round, struggled with the teams that selected them, and later received another opportunity elsewhere. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Ryan Tannehill, Mitchell Trubisky, and Jones all fit that description to some degree.

In the cases of Mayfield, Darnold, and Tannehill, each eventually helped lead playoff teams after moving on from the organizations that originally drafted them. Trubisky represents the other side of the discussion, showing that not every quarterback with a similar background ultimately finds long-term success in a second stop.

Still, there are similarities in how these careers developed before age 28, which is where Jones currently is. At that stage, none of those quarterbacks had fully broken out, and most entered uncertain situations regarding their futures as starters.

Player Years Comp % TD% INT% Sack % ANY/A Sam Darnold 2018-24 61.2 4.2 2.9 7.7 5.5 Ryan Tannehill 2012-15 61.9 3.9 2.4 7.6 5.5 Baker Mayfield 2018-22 61.4 4.5 2.8 7 5.9 Mitch Trubisky 2017-21 64.1 4 2.4 6.5 5.6 Mac Jones 2021-25 66.5 3.9 2.7 5.8 5.6

One interesting detail connecting Mayfield, Darnold, and Tannehill is that each had a reset period before getting another real opportunity. They were not immediately handed starting jobs when arriving with new teams. Instead, they had time to step back, learn, and eventually work their way into another opportunity.

Trubisky’s situation played out differently. After leaving the Chicago Bears, he quickly found himself back in a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the results never stabilized. The other quarterbacks benefited more from taking a slower path toward their second chance.

Because of that, it makes sense why the 49ers would still value him highly. It also explains why Jones himself may still believe he can eventually become a starter again elsewhere. San Francisco is unlikely to move on from him cheaply because quarterbacks with his pedigree and experience still carry value around the league.

At the same time, Jones likely does not view himself as a long-term backup either. The most realistic path forward may involve him spending this season behind Purdy before eventually receiving another opportunity with a different team next offseason.

Whether Jones follows the path of Mayfield, Darnold, and Tannehill or ends up closer to Trubisky remains to be seen. However, the recent history of reclamation quarterbacks around the NFL makes it understandable why both Jones and the 49ers still believe there could be another chapter to his career as a starter.