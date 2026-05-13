Ranking Every 49ers Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth
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Aside from a polarizing NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers did a fine job at improving their roster this offseason.
Some positions that looked terrible at the beginning of the offseason now look strong. With that said, let's take a look at what the best and worst position groups currently are for the 49ers.
1. Quarterback
- Brock Purdy
- Mac Jones
- Kurtis Rourke
- Adrian Martinez
The tandem of Brock Purdy and Mac Jones makes this an easy choice for the top position on the 49ers. It's the least concerning position by far.
Both Purdy and Jones are solid quarterbacks, with the obvious edge to Purdy. If Purdy misses time, then the 49ers are fine. If they lost a starter at any other position, the 49ers are in a tough spot.
Not at quarterback.
2. Wide Receiver
- Mike Evans
- Ricky Pearsall
- De’Zhaun Stribling
- Demarcus Robinson
- Christian Kirk
- Jacob Cowing
- Jordan Watkins
- Junior Bergen
- Colton Dowell
- Wesley Grimes
- Will Pauling
- Malik Turner
It's funny how the wide receiver position was arguably the worst one entering the offseason for the 49ers. Now, I'm ranking it as the second-best on their team.
The future of the position may be bleak, but for 2026, it's in pretty good standing. Mike Evans is a stud addition. Ricky Pearsall just needs to stay healthy. De'Zhaun Stribling may have been a reach, but he can contribute
As for the veterans, Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk, the 49ers can interchange them and get the most out of them. Suddenly, Purdy isn't lacking in receiver options, especially if Jacob Cowing or Jordan Watkins can become something.
3. Cornerback
- Deommodore Lenoir
- Renardo Green
- Upton Stout
- Darrell Luter Jr.
- Nate Hobbs
- Jack Jones
- Ephesians Prysock
- Derrick Canteen
- Eli Apple
- Siran Neal
- Jakob Robinson
I'm probably cheating a bit by slotting cornerback in the No. 3 spot, but I think these players are going to perform very well under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green both took a step back last season. I fully expect them to live up to their talent in 2026, with Upton Stout also upping his game.
The 49ers will end up having a trio of sturdy cornerbacks. Plus, the depth they have isn't too shabby either. Don't be surprised if this group looks great next season, especially if the pass rush struggles again.
4. Linebacker
- Fred Warner
- Dre Greenlaw
- Garret Wallow
- Tatum Bethune
- Jaden Dugger
- Luke Gifford
- Andrew Farmer II
- Jalen Graham
- Nick Martin
- Mikail Kamara
- Larry Worth III
It's not too clear as to who will be the starting linebacker when the 49ers go to their base defense, but it doesn't matter. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are the core of the position.
And just imagine if Garret Wallow picks up where he left off in the playoffs. He'll be an excellent player in the event Greenlaw misses time. Overall, it's a top-heavy position with some promise from young players, like Nick Martin and Jaden Dugger.
5. Defensive line
- Nick Bosa
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Alfred Collins
- Mykel Williams
- Keion White
- C.J. West
- Sam Okuayinonu
- Romello Height
- Gracen Halton
- Evan Anderson
- Cameron Sample
- William Bradley-King
- Bryson Eason
- Kevin Givens
- James Thompson Jr.
- Sebastian Valdez
Nick Bosa should be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL last season. There should be little doubt as to whether or not he can return in great form, as he's experienced this injury before.
The 49ers acquired Osa Odighizuwa to boost their interior. He'll lead the way for Alfred Collins and C.J. West. All of a sudden, the 49ers have a solid rotation. Much of it depends on the young players' development for the unit to become fierce.
6. Running Back
- Christian McCaffrey
- Jordan James
- Kaelon Black
- Patrick Taylor Jr.
- Isaac Guerendo
- Sincere McCormick
Christian McCaffrey was an absolute unit for the 49ers last year. Calling him a "workhorse" is underselling how much he needed to do last season.
The 49ers want and need to get away from that in 2026. Unfortunately, their options to do so aren't great. They will be relying on Jordan James, who's essentially a rookie.
Kaelon Black, a true rookie, will also contribute. The rest of the running backs are just to fill the position. It's a huge roll of the dice by the 49ers to rely on James and Black to relieve McCaffrey.
7. Offensive Line
- Trent Williams
- Jake Brendel
- Dominick Puni
- Colton McKivitz
- Connor Colby
- Vederian Lowe
- Austen Pleasants
- Isaac Alarcon
- Robert Jones
- Drake Nugent
- Brandon Parker
- Brett Toth
- Nick Zakelj
- Zach Thomas
- Carver Willis
- Enrique Cruz Jr.
Thank goodness the 49ers finally got a deal done with Trent Williams. Otherwise, the offensive line position would've been sunk. They could ill afford two vacancies at the position.
Left guard is one vacancy too many for the 49ers, which they'll figure out how to fill during training camp. Connor Colby is the lead candidate to win the starting role.
That shows you how poor the starting left guard options are for the 49ers. They're going to have to hope whoever wins the job is sufficient. As for their depth, it's decent.
The main concern is who will fill in for Williams when he inevitably misses games? It's slim pickings for the 49ers, especially if Austen Pleasants is their best bet.
8. Specialists
- Eddy Pineiro
- Corliss Waitman
- Returner to be determined
Eddy Pineiro made the 49ers and their fans believe in the kicker position again. Locking him up with an extension was a no-brainer. However, the 49ers let Skyy Moore walk in free agency after finally giving them security as a return specialist.
No one on the team can give the 49ers that explosive threat that Moore did. They'll end up going from Moore to Jacob Cowing most likely. That's assuming he wins the job, as the 49ers will hold a competition for it in training camp.
9. Tight End
- George Kittle
- Jake Tonges
- Luke Farrell
- Brayden Willis
- Hayden Rucci
The tight end position is a pretty bleak one going into 2026. Everyone on the 49ers can feel great about George Kittle's torn Achilles recovery process, but how is he going to look when he's back?
There's a chance he drops off from the elite player he was before the injury. In the meantime, the 49ers will need Jake Tonges to step up. They gave him a contract extension earlier in the offseason.
He's a solid receiver, but is atrocious as a run blocker. The rest of the tight ends aren't even worth mentioning. It's a bleak position until Kittle, a giant variable, comes back.
10. Safety
- Ji’Ayir Brown
- Malik Mustapha
- Marques Sigle
- Darrick Forest
- Patrick McMorris
Without question, the weakest position on the 49ers is safety. They did absolutely nothing to address it this offseason. Lynch claimed that the 49ers didn't have a chance in the NFL draft.
But I wouldn't buy into his words. The 49ers had plenty of chances to draft a safety instead of trading down a million times. Now, they are stuck with average starting caliber safeties at best.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN