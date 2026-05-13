Ranking Every 49ers Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

Aside from a polarizing NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers did a fine job at improving their roster this offseason.

Some positions that looked terrible at the beginning of the offseason now look strong. With that said, let's take a look at what the best and worst position groups currently are for the 49ers.

1. Quarterback

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy

Mac Jones

Kurtis Rourke

Adrian Martinez

The tandem of Brock Purdy and Mac Jones makes this an easy choice for the top position on the 49ers. It's the least concerning position by far.

Both Purdy and Jones are solid quarterbacks, with the obvious edge to Purdy. If Purdy misses time, then the 49ers are fine. If they lost a starter at any other position, the 49ers are in a tough spot.

Not at quarterback.

2. Wide Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mike Evans

Ricky Pearsall

De’Zhaun Stribling

Demarcus Robinson

Christian Kirk

Jacob Cowing

Jordan Watkins

Junior Bergen

Colton Dowell

Wesley Grimes

Will Pauling

Malik Turner

It's funny how the wide receiver position was arguably the worst one entering the offseason for the 49ers. Now, I'm ranking it as the second-best on their team.

The future of the position may be bleak, but for 2026, it's in pretty good standing. Mike Evans is a stud addition. Ricky Pearsall just needs to stay healthy. De'Zhaun Stribling may have been a reach, but he can contribute

As for the veterans, Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk, the 49ers can interchange them and get the most out of them. Suddenly, Purdy isn't lacking in receiver options, especially if Jacob Cowing or Jordan Watkins can become something.

3. Cornerback

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Deommodore Lenoir

Renardo Green

Upton Stout

Darrell Luter Jr.

Nate Hobbs

Jack Jones

Ephesians Prysock

Derrick Canteen

Eli Apple

Siran Neal

Jakob Robinson

I'm probably cheating a bit by slotting cornerback in the No. 3 spot, but I think these players are going to perform very well under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green both took a step back last season. I fully expect them to live up to their talent in 2026, with Upton Stout also upping his game.

The 49ers will end up having a trio of sturdy cornerbacks. Plus, the depth they have isn't too shabby either. Don't be surprised if this group looks great next season, especially if the pass rush struggles again.

4. Linebacker

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Garret Wallow

Tatum Bethune

Jaden Dugger

Luke Gifford

Andrew Farmer II

Jalen Graham

Nick Martin

Mikail Kamara

Larry Worth III

It's not too clear as to who will be the starting linebacker when the 49ers go to their base defense, but it doesn't matter. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are the core of the position.

And just imagine if Garret Wallow picks up where he left off in the playoffs. He'll be an excellent player in the event Greenlaw misses time. Overall, it's a top-heavy position with some promise from young players, like Nick Martin and Jaden Dugger.

5. Defensive line

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa

Osa Odighizuwa

Alfred Collins

Mykel Williams

Keion White

C.J. West

Sam Okuayinonu

Romello Height

Gracen Halton

Evan Anderson

Cameron Sample

William Bradley-King

Bryson Eason

Kevin Givens

James Thompson Jr.

Sebastian Valdez

Nick Bosa should be ready by Week 1 after tearing his ACL last season. There should be little doubt as to whether or not he can return in great form, as he's experienced this injury before.

The 49ers acquired Osa Odighizuwa to boost their interior. He'll lead the way for Alfred Collins and C.J. West. All of a sudden, the 49ers have a solid rotation. Much of it depends on the young players' development for the unit to become fierce.

6. Running Back

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey

Jordan James

Kaelon Black

Patrick Taylor Jr.

Isaac Guerendo

Sincere McCormick

Christian McCaffrey was an absolute unit for the 49ers last year. Calling him a "workhorse" is underselling how much he needed to do last season.

The 49ers want and need to get away from that in 2026. Unfortunately, their options to do so aren't great. They will be relying on Jordan James, who's essentially a rookie.

Kaelon Black, a true rookie, will also contribute. The rest of the running backs are just to fill the position. It's a huge roll of the dice by the 49ers to rely on James and Black to relieve McCaffrey.

7. Offensive Line

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) pass blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trent Williams

Jake Brendel

Dominick Puni

Colton McKivitz

Connor Colby

Vederian Lowe

Austen Pleasants

Isaac Alarcon

Robert Jones

Drake Nugent

Brandon Parker

Brett Toth

Nick Zakelj

Zach Thomas

Carver Willis

Enrique Cruz Jr.

Thank goodness the 49ers finally got a deal done with Trent Williams. Otherwise, the offensive line position would've been sunk. They could ill afford two vacancies at the position.

Left guard is one vacancy too many for the 49ers, which they'll figure out how to fill during training camp. Connor Colby is the lead candidate to win the starting role.

That shows you how poor the starting left guard options are for the 49ers. They're going to have to hope whoever wins the job is sufficient. As for their depth, it's decent.

The main concern is who will fill in for Williams when he inevitably misses games? It's slim pickings for the 49ers, especially if Austen Pleasants is their best bet.

8. Specialists

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro (18) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Eddy Pineiro

Corliss Waitman

Returner to be determined

Eddy Pineiro made the 49ers and their fans believe in the kicker position again. Locking him up with an extension was a no-brainer. However, the 49ers let Skyy Moore walk in free agency after finally giving them security as a return specialist.

No one on the team can give the 49ers that explosive threat that Moore did. They'll end up going from Moore to Jacob Cowing most likely. That's assuming he wins the job, as the 49ers will hold a competition for it in training camp.

9. Tight End

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

George Kittle

Jake Tonges

Luke Farrell

Brayden Willis

Hayden Rucci

The tight end position is a pretty bleak one going into 2026. Everyone on the 49ers can feel great about George Kittle's torn Achilles recovery process, but how is he going to look when he's back?

There's a chance he drops off from the elite player he was before the injury. In the meantime, the 49ers will need Jake Tonges to step up. They gave him a contract extension earlier in the offseason.

He's a solid receiver, but is atrocious as a run blocker. The rest of the tight ends aren't even worth mentioning. It's a bleak position until Kittle, a giant variable, comes back.

10. Safety

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Ji’Ayir Brown

Malik Mustapha

Marques Sigle

Darrick Forest

Patrick McMorris

Without question, the weakest position on the 49ers is safety. They did absolutely nothing to address it this offseason. Lynch claimed that the 49ers didn't have a chance in the NFL draft.

But I wouldn't buy into his words. The 49ers had plenty of chances to draft a safety instead of trading down a million times. Now, they are stuck with average starting caliber safeties at best.

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