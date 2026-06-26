Why the Commanders Should Be Hesitant to Add 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
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Brandon Aiyuk is having a grand old time spamming videos on social media with his odd antics. It's a way for him to have fun until the San Francisco 49ers cut him.
Once that happens, he'll head to the Washington Commanders, which appears to be a guarantee. However, Aiyuk's recent antics may cause Washington to think twice.
"I haven't asked Washington, I'll have to give them a call, their thoughts on signing Brandon Aiyuk, maybe for all we know, they’re planning on doing that and it'll get done," said ESPN's Adam Schefter. "But I know, having spoken to them leading up to the draft, they had some questions at that point in time, and I would imagine they still exist.”
Commanders could regret signing Aiyuk
Whenever Aiyuk gets released, the Commanders need to be hesitant in signing him. They need to be absolutely sure that it's the right decision.
The moment Aiyuk joins their team, they will have to answer so many questions about him and potentially deal with more of his social media antics.
The 49ers will surely be laughing at the Commanders when they pick Aiyuk up. Now, it isn't the questions and the social media rampage that will be the laughable part.
It's actually the most minor, and still a little annoying, part about it. What will really be the issue is when the games are played. Aiyuk will be liable to act out if he's not being targeted a lot.
What if he struggles in practice to get the offense down, and he starts to jog around? He's done that before with the 49ers by going through the motions.
Last but not least, how will he look after he tore his ACL and MCL? There's no telling if he'll be the same high-level player that he was, or even close to that.
The only reason Aiyuk is an attractive player to sign is that he'll come cheap and is connected to Jayden Daniels. Otherwise, there would be zero chance they would entertain him.
There's still a decent chance they don't sign him at all. They can start to see his social media antics as a detraction to them, and who would blame them?
It's not like there aren't a few other adequate free agents to sign at wide receiver. The Commanders will likely still sign Aiyuk anyway, but they'd be foolish if they didn't think twice.
The 49ers would certainly be the first ones to place a disclaimer label on him.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN