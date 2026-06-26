Why the Commanders Should Be Hesitant to Add 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk is having a grand old time spamming videos on social media with his odd antics. It's a way for him to have fun until the San Francisco 49ers cut him.

Once that happens, he'll head to the Washington Commanders, which appears to be a guarantee. However, Aiyuk's recent antics may cause Washington to think twice.

"I haven't asked Washington, I'll have to give them a call, their thoughts on signing Brandon Aiyuk, maybe for all we know, they’re planning on doing that and it'll get done," said ESPN's Adam Schefter. "But I know, having spoken to them leading up to the draft, they had some questions at that point in time, and I would imagine they still exist.”

Commanders could regret signing Aiyuk

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Whenever Aiyuk gets released, the Commanders need to be hesitant in signing him. They need to be absolutely sure that it's the right decision.

The moment Aiyuk joins their team, they will have to answer so many questions about him and potentially deal with more of his social media antics.

The 49ers will surely be laughing at the Commanders when they pick Aiyuk up. Now, it isn't the questions and the social media rampage that will be the laughable part.

It's actually the most minor, and still a little annoying, part about it. What will really be the issue is when the games are played. Aiyuk will be liable to act out if he's not being targeted a lot.

What if he struggles in practice to get the offense down, and he starts to jog around? He's done that before with the 49ers by going through the motions.

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Last but not least, how will he look after he tore his ACL and MCL? There's no telling if he'll be the same high-level player that he was, or even close to that.

The only reason Aiyuk is an attractive player to sign is that he'll come cheap and is connected to Jayden Daniels. Otherwise, there would be zero chance they would entertain him.

There's still a decent chance they don't sign him at all. They can start to see his social media antics as a detraction to them, and who would blame them?

It's not like there aren't a few other adequate free agents to sign at wide receiver. The Commanders will likely still sign Aiyuk anyway, but they'd be foolish if they didn't think twice.

The 49ers would certainly be the first ones to place a disclaimer label on him.

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