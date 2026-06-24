Adam Schefter Expects 49ers to Release Brandon Aiyuk When Camp Starts
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It seems the 49ers intend to hold onto Brandon Aiyuk for roughly one more month.
The players will report to the facility on July 25. On that date or shortly after, the 49ers most likely will release Aiyuk, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he'll be free to sign with the Washington Commanders.
“What I think happens here," Schefter said, "I would imagine when the 49ers get back and reconvene for training camp, right around then, I would think they will wind up releasing Brandon Aiyuk. Just flat out cutting him. At that point, Brandon Aiyuk will be a free agent, and then we will see what type of impact his social media posts have had.”
Schefter is implying that the Commanders might be turned off by Aiyuk's taunting of the 49ers on social media and his eagerness to sign with Washington.
I think Schefter is misguided in this case. I doubt the Commanders mind that Aiyuk is angry at the 49ers. And I bet they're happy that he wants to play for Washington and nowhere else. I imagine they're giggling privately about this.
If the 49ers think Aiyuk is such a headcase that no other team, including the Commanders, will want them, then it stands to reason that the 49ers would cut Aiyuk today. But they're holding onto him for another month, presumably because they know he's healthy, they know Washington is going to sign him, and they know they have to face the Commanders in Week 6. Which means the 49ers are doing everything they can to delay Aiyuk's integration into the Commanders offense.
It's obvious why Washington would want Aiyuk. One, he's a top 10 wide receiver in the NFL when healthy. Two, he's cheap considering there's no market for him. And three, he's best friends with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
If Daniels wants Aiyuk on the team -- and that appears to be the case -- then the Commanders most likely will sign Aiyuk to make Daniels happy.
And Daniels probably can make Aiyuk feel appreciated in ways the 49ers never did. Remember, Aiyuk and Daniels played together at Arizona State. They're practically family. Daniels attended Aiyuk's wedding, as opposed to Brock Purdy, who did not.
It will be fascinating to see what happens to Aiyuk when he eventually ends up in Washington. If his knee is compromised and he complains as soon as he doesn't get the ball, the 49ers will be vindicated.
But if he produces and is a good teammate, then the 49ers will have tons of explaining to do.
This story is far from over.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn