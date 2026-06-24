Adam Schefter Expects 49ers to Release Brandon Aiyuk When Camp Starts

It seems the 49ers intend to hold onto Brandon Aiyuk for roughly one more month.

The players will report to the facility on July 25. On that date or shortly after, the 49ers most likely will release Aiyuk, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he'll be free to sign with the Washington Commanders.

“What I think happens here," Schefter said, "I would imagine when the 49ers get back and reconvene for training camp, right around then, I would think they will wind up releasing Brandon Aiyuk. Just flat out cutting him. At that point, Brandon Aiyuk will be a free agent, and then we will see what type of impact his social media posts have had.”

Schefter is implying that the Commanders might be turned off by Aiyuk's taunting of the 49ers on social media and his eagerness to sign with Washington.

I think Schefter is misguided in this case. I doubt the Commanders mind that Aiyuk is angry at the 49ers. And I bet they're happy that he wants to play for Washington and nowhere else. I imagine they're giggling privately about this.

If the 49ers think Aiyuk is such a headcase that no other team, including the Commanders, will want them, then it stands to reason that the 49ers would cut Aiyuk today. But they're holding onto him for another month, presumably because they know he's healthy, they know Washington is going to sign him, and they know they have to face the Commanders in Week 6. Which means the 49ers are doing everything they can to delay Aiyuk's integration into the Commanders offense.

It's obvious why Washington would want Aiyuk. One, he's a top 10 wide receiver in the NFL when healthy. Two, he's cheap considering there's no market for him. And three, he's best friends with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

If Daniels wants Aiyuk on the team -- and that appears to be the case -- then the Commanders most likely will sign Aiyuk to make Daniels happy.

And Daniels probably can make Aiyuk feel appreciated in ways the 49ers never did. Remember, Aiyuk and Daniels played together at Arizona State. They're practically family. Daniels attended Aiyuk's wedding, as opposed to Brock Purdy, who did not.

It will be fascinating to see what happens to Aiyuk when he eventually ends up in Washington. If his knee is compromised and he complains as soon as he doesn't get the ball, the 49ers will be vindicated.

But if he produces and is a good teammate, then the 49ers will have tons of explaining to do.

This story is far from over.