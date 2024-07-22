Aaron Rodgers Addresses Current Thoughts on Retirement Decision
While Aaron Rodgers's return from a torn Achilles this upcoming season is arguably the biggest storyline surrounding the quarterback, his inevitable retirement from the NFL is another topic many fans discuss as Rodgers is set to turn 41 in December.
As he enters his 20th NFL season, retirement is surely something on Rodgers's mind. The four-time NFL MVP addressed his current thoughts regarding retirement when speaking on Pardon My Take this week.
"I don't know. I'm not sure," Rodgers said when asked how many more NFL seasons he had left in him. "This one, for sure. I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet, win two Super Bowls."
So, it sounds like it depends how the 2024 season goes for Rodgers and the Jets before he makes an official retirement decision.
Rodgers has yet to really play for the Jets as he suffered his season-ending injury on the first drive of the first game last season, which was his first in New York. He spent the previous 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning one Super Bowl title with them.