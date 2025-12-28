Aaron Rodgers Blames Refs for Steelers’ Failed Final Play vs. Browns
The Steelers failed to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday, falling to the rival Browns in a humbling loss in Week 17. The game came down to the wire, with Cleveland ultimately winning 13–6 after Pittsburgh’s last gasp effort, a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the corner of the end zone, fell incomplete.
There were many who felt that the Browns got away with a pass interference penalty on the play. There was certainly contact from cornerback Denzel Ward, who was blanketing Valdes-Scantling in coverage and perhaps got his hands on the receiver a bit prematurely. No flag was thrown, however, and the incompletion resulted in a turnover on downs, and the end of the game.
Speaking to reporters after the loss, Rodgers made clear he felt the Steelers were robbed on the play and that Ward should’ve been flagged.
“That was definitely interference,” Rodgers said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.
Here’s a look at the play:
Ward certainly seemed to grab hold of Valdes-Scantling before he had a chance to make a play on the ball, but officials opted against throwing a flag.
Valdes-Scantling shared a similar sentiment as Rodgers, telling reporters he felt he should’ve gotten the call.
“[Ward] did a good job of playing through me. I thought I should’ve got a call, but no call was made,” he said.
After failing to get the job done at Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field, the Steelers will partake in an AFC North title bout against the Ravens in their season finale in Week 18, the winner of which will earn a trip to the postseason while eliminating their rival in the process.