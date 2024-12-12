Aaron Rodgers Blasts Jay Glazer Over Report About QB’s Health
Aaron Rodgers has taken aim at another NFL media member.
On Wednesday, the New York Jets quarterback was asked about a report from Fox's Jay Glazer that claimed Rodgers had been dealing with some serious health issues this season. He immediately mocked Glazer's reporting.
Glazer claimed Rodgers had been battling far more painful injuries than most people realized this season and that earned him esteem with his teammates. When Jets owner Woody Johnson discussed benching the four-time NFL MVP, the players in the locker room didn't see it the same way after watching what Rodgers had fought through.
The long-time NFL insider specifically mentioned Rodgers had dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an MCL sprain and a high ankle sprain.
When Rodgers was informed of that reporting he went on the offensive.
"Jay did it? Where is he getting his information?" Rodgers said. "How do you know it's a Grade 2 if there was never an MRI?"
"There was a hamstring at one point, there was a knee at one point and I think you all saw the ankle in London," Rodgers continued. "I don't know what the grades were with all of them. Jay came in and gave a great speech this training camp. Other than that, he doesn't know s--t about my body. And that's the truth."
Rodgers's adversarial relationship with the media continues.