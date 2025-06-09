Aaron Rodgers Found Sweet Way to Bond With DK Metcalf, New Steelers Teammates
Less than a week after news broke that Aaron Rodgers was going to play for Pittsburgh, we already have our second sighting of the newly minted Steelers quarterback this offseason.
After Rodgers inked his one-year contract at the Steelers' facility over the weekend, the 41-year-old was seen hanging out with some of his new teammates at Cam Heyward's charity golf event on Monday.
One photo from the event showed Rodgers driving a golf cart with wideout DK Metcalf riding shotgun—Rodgers had a wide smile on his face and an arm around his new WR1:
Rodgers is set to finally take the field with the Steelers when mandatory minicamp kicks off on Tuesday. He notably missed the Jets' mandatory minicamp in 2024 due to an unexcused absence, but it would appear as though he wants to kick off his stint with the Steelers on better terms and start building chemistry for the upcoming season.
Rodgers's teammate, Heyward, gave his honest thoughts on seeing the veteran quarterback in the black-and-gold back in March, as rumors of his signing swirled:
"'The pitch is, if you want to be a Steeler, be a Steeler.' That's all it was. It wasn't that I don't like Aaron Rodgers, or I'm against him," Heyward said. "I think when I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers."
Even though Rodgers took his sweet time to make his decision to join the Steelers, he's seems happy as ever getting to know the squad after putting pen to paper on his new deal. Things may be looking up for Rodgers and the Steelers after all.