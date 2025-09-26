Aaron Rodgers Bummed He Didn’t Get More Time to Explore Ireland, Drink Guinness
The NFL will play its first regular season game in Ireland this Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Minnesota Vikings live from Dublin’s Croke Park.
The Steelers arrived for the matchup on Friday morning, flying overnight after practicing in Pittsburgh on Thursday. But if starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his way, the team would have been abroad much earlier in the week.
"It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday; Tuesday is the day off," Rodgers told reporters before practice on Friday, via ESPN. "Good to get out, see some things. It's a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures."
Not only would Rodgers’s proposed travel schedule give the team more time to acclimate to the time difference and the new environment, it would also allow him and his teammates the opportunity for a bit more international leisure time. It is that side of the equation that Rodgers seems more interested in.
"I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I've always wanted to get over here," Rodgers said. "... I'm a historian, so I know, kind of, the history, geopolitically, in the area. I'm a huge fan of Guinness. I don't really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness. That's not a bulls--- line that I'm telling you guys. It's the truth. I've heard it tastes different off the tap on Ireland and the States. I've been in Northern [Ireland], and it was great, but I'm excited about seeing what it tastes like here."
Steelers owner Art Rooney said while he would have also preferred to give his players more time abroad, the trip coming in the middle of the season meant that a “football decision” had to be made. Understandable.
I’m sure Dublin would welcome Rodgers with open arms should he choose to travel there over the offseason.