Aaron Rodgers Denies Resisting Injury Scans from Jets' Medical Staff
A report came out over the weekend from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stating New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers resisted getting scans done this season in order to keep playing.
Rodgers was asked about this when appearing on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, and he promptly shut down the report and admitted he has had many open conversations with the medical staff about his health this season.
"When it comes to scans, first of all played 20 years, I know my body better than anyone else," Rodgers said. "Second of all, I got a great relationship with Zuf [athletic trainer David Zuffelato] over there and the doctors on staff. We had a lot of great conversations where they diagnosed what I was dealing with. I told them how I was feeling. We talked about the possibilities of playing and rehab and what it would take."
"There was no mandate ever, 'You gotta get this scan,' and I was like 'I ain't f------ getting a scan.' It was, 'Listen, how do you feel?' I told them, 'I know my body well. What do you see in your diagnosis? O.K. What are the risks of playing? What is the likelihood of playing? What do I have to do to get back?' And that was that. There wasn't any weirdness around it."
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Monday that this report about Rodgers resisting scans was "news to him."
Rodgers added that he feels the best that he has all season coming off the Jets' bye week.
He cleared up some other rumors on his Tuesday appearance, including saying that the Jets are his No. 1 choice in regards to where he plans to play next season. A report had come out stating that it would be a "shock" if Rodgers returned to the Jets next season.