Aaron Rodgers Dropped Hilarious Line About His Age After Outrunning Lions Defender

What a burn.

Madison Williams

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered some playful trash talk to Lions defender Jack Campbell.
/ Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers may be the second-oldest NFL player this season after turning 42 a couple weeks ago, but he doesn’t run like it.

Rodgers helped lead the Steelers to a huge 29–24 win over the Lions on Sunday, which ended with a pretty chaotic final minute. The quarterback faced Detroit quite a few times while playing for the Packers for 18 seasons. So, it was a reunion of sorts for him competing against some of the players who remain in Detroit from that run.

While Rodgers was having fun reminiscing with some of the players, he couldn’t help but trash talk, too. That rivalry never left him.

Rodgers outran one Lions linebacker Jack Campbell on one play, and he couldn’t help but take a playful jab at the defender. Check out the clip here.

“Oh, you don’t want me to help pick you up? Why, ‘cause you’re slower than a 42-year-old? Is that why? You’re slower than a 42-year-old?”

Rodgers only ran on two plays for a total of nine yards on Sunday. He definitely doesn’t favor running himself anymore, but does so when needed. And, he hasn’t lost too much of his speed over two decades in the NFL.

