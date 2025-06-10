Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Waited So Long to Sign With Steelers
At long last Aaron Rodgers signed with an NFL team last weekend, inking a one-year deal to suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. He appeared at practice for the first time Tuesday and was, of course, the talk of the town after a drawn-out free agency process.
While speaking to reporters at minicamp Rodgers was asked about the timing of his decision to finally sign with Pittsburgh. He offered a brief explanation for why his deal was finalized much later than that of a normal free agent.
"I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life," Rodgers said. "And some things improved a little bit, where I felt like I could fully be all-in with the guys. I had great conversation with Mike (Tomlin) throughout the entire process, and Omar (Khan, GM)."
Most free agents in Rodgers's position don't last beyond the first days of free agency when it opens in March every year. The ones who do normally wait until training camp in August to sign as injuries shape rosters around the NFL and starting positions open up that were closed in the spring. It's rare to see a known name like Rodgers ink a deal in June, even before taking into account he's likely to start under center come September.
The Rodgers era has begun in the Steel City.