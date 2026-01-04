NFL Insider Thinks Steelers Could Retain Aaron Rodgers for 2026 Season
Ahead of the 2025 season, it seemed extremely likely that Aaron Rodgers would retire after the season at age 42. However, as the year has gone on, the quarterback has continuously hinted at a possible return for the 2026 season, which would be his 22nd.
On Wednesday, Rodgers admitted next season is on his mind as he heads into a huge Sunday Night Football showdown against the Ravens, in which the winner will make the playoffs and the loser is out. He did only sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, so if he intends to play another season, then a new deal is needed. Whether that’s with Pittsburgh again or not, that’s another question.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed Rodgers’s future on Sunday’s NFL GameDay. Rapoport believes the Steelers could retain Rodgers for another season, especially to serve as a mentor for a younger quarterback, similarly to what Rodgers himself experienced in his rookie season under Brett Favre.
“It’s gone well, he’s had a great experience, the Steelers have had a great experience with him,” Rapoport said. “He knew this week that maybe it might not be his last season, maybe he’ll have an opportunity or two to come back. To me, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it’s Pittsburgh. Maybe they take a young quarterback [in the draft], they’re still going to need a bridge starter, I could see it being him.”
Pittsburgh has struggled to find a solution to the starting quarterback problem ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. There’s been a quarterback competition in every offseason since then, and there’s been six starting quarterbacks in the span of four seasons. Keeping Rodgers around for a second year would allow the Steelers to find their long-term solution.
The Steelers did draft Will Howard last year, but he hasn’t had the chance to play this year. Pittsburgh could give Howard the opportunity to work under Rodgers properly for another season before the veteran quarterback decides to officially retire.
There’s a lot that could happen this offseason regarding the Steelers’ quarterback position. Rodgers didn’t even sign with the team until last June, leaving fans waiting months to find out what their QB1 situation looked like. We’ll see how long it takes this offseason for Pittsburgh to figure out who’s starting in 2026.