Aaron Rodgers Has Meme Worthy Celebration to Davante Adams Touchdown
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with his longtime receiver Davante Adams for a humongous 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This touchdown gave the Jets their first lead of the game with just over three minutes left of the contest. Rodgers was very hyped, to say the least.
After Adams ran into the end zone, Rodgers was seen skipping and jumping for joy, literally, when celebrating his star receiver's touchdown.
It's safe to assume this video clip will quickly become a meme. Internet, do your thing.
This was the second time the quarterback–receiver duo connected for a touchdown in Sunday's 32–25 win. Adams also scored a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and finished with 198 yards on nine receptions.
Before Sunday's game, Adams had only scored three touchdowns on Rodgers's passes since joining the Jets. It looks like they finally found their groove on Sunday.