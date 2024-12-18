Aaron Rodgers Says Only One Thing Would Force Him to Make Sudden Retirement Decision
Aaron Rodgers's future in the NFL, and with the New York Jets specifically, has a big question mark surrounding it right now.
There have been reports this year that the Jets considered benching Rodgers at one point, and that it's possible the Jets won't bring him back next season amid the team's 4-10 start. While all of this is speculation so far, we'll see what the Jets end up doing once the 2024 season is over, especially since Rodgers just turned 41 years old.
When asked about his future on Wednesday, Rodgers said he is going to take some time after the season to decide what's next for him in the NFL "unless I get released right away," The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported. This was the quarterback's shot at those ongoing rumors of the Jets moving on from him.
If he does get released by the Jets, it's possible Rodgers would decide to retire, although he hasn't made it clear what he wants to do. But, he has hinted before that he wants to remain with the Jets at least through next season.
The Jets might want to do a huge revamp next season after the ownership group fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Rodgers has already been critical of the ownership group led by Woody Johnson, so we'll see if they decide to keep him on the roster.