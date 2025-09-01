Aaron Rodgers Named Lone Offensive Captain in First Season with Steelers
The Steelers have just one offensive team captain heading into this season. His name? Aaron Rodgers.
Ahead of their season opener this coming Sunday against the Jets, Pittsburgh announced that their new quarterback, along with defensive lineman Cameron Hayward, linebacker T.J. Watt, and special teamer Miles Killebrew, have been voted as their leaders for the 2025 campaign.
Rodgers, 41, served as a team captain in 12 of his 18 years with the Packers, as well as in each of his last two seasons with the Jets. He's now seemingly done enough in his first three months in Pittsburgh to be named a team leader once again.
For the rest of the bunch, it's Hayward's 11th straight year as a Steelers captain, Watt's fifth overall, and Killebrew's fourth.
The Steelers' Week 1 matchup against the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.