SI

Aaron Rodgers Named Lone Offensive Captain in First Season with Steelers

The 41-year-old is being put in charge of Pittsburgh's offense.

Mike Kadlick

Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' only offensive captain in 2025.
Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' only offensive captain in 2025. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Steelers have just one offensive team captain heading into this season. His name? Aaron Rodgers.

Ahead of their season opener this coming Sunday against the Jets, Pittsburgh announced that their new quarterback, along with defensive lineman Cameron Hayward, linebacker T.J. Watt, and special teamer Miles Killebrew, have been voted as their leaders for the 2025 campaign.

Rodgers, 41, served as a team captain in 12 of his 18 years with the Packers, as well as in each of his last two seasons with the Jets. He's now seemingly done enough in his first three months in Pittsburgh to be named a team leader once again.

For the rest of the bunch, it's Hayward's 11th straight year as a Steelers captain, Watt's fifth overall, and Killebrew's fourth.

The Steelers' Week 1 matchup against the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL