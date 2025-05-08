NFL Insider Gives Latest Update on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers
Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned deep into the NFL offseason and no movement is expected any time soon.
On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager joined the Pat McAfee Show and discussed Rodgers and where things stand with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He offered some updates on the situation. It seems Rodgers has been open about making a decision after OTAs.
Schrager says Rodgers was up front with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers that he would take his time making a decision. He encouraged both teams to move on if they weren't going to operate on his timetable. "These teams have been given the choice to wait on Rodgers," Schrager said.
The Steelers have been willing to wait on Rodgers, while the Giants moved on, signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, then drafted Jaxson Dart.
The Steelers have put all of their eggs in the Rodgers basket it seems. They passed on going after a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, and currently have Mason Rudolph penciled in as their starter. If Rodgers doesn't come on board it could be a long season in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have made the choice to bet on the 41-year-old four-time MVP choosing to play for them.