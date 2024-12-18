Aaron Rodgers Was Stunned by What Packers Fans Did During Last Week's Win in Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field is widely known as one of the most intimidating road environments in the NFL. The 12th man, Seattle's passionate fanbase, once set the record for loudest crowd noise, which has since been broken by Kansas City Chiefs fans.
In short, Seattle fans are loud and proud.
But that surprisingly didn't seem to be the case during the Green Bay Packers' 30-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 15, as there seemed to be a large delegation of Packers fans, which amazed New York Jets star—and former Green Bay quarterback—Aaron Rodgers.
During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he couldn't believe just how many Packers fans there were in Seattle on Sunday night.
"What I couldn't believe from the other night ... Was how many freakin' Packer fans were there," Rodgers said. "That never happened back in the day. I heard a 'Go Pack Go' chant in the second quarter ... It was like 7-0 Packers. And I hear a 'Go Pack Go' chant and I was like, 'What in the hell is going on?'
"That's the wildest thing ever. And the Packers were on offense."
Rodgers, when McAfee noted the Packers fans' propensity to travel for their team on the road, acknowledged that fact but emphasized just how rare it was to see in a place like Seattle, where Seahawks fans normally vastly outnumber any visiting fanbase.
"Shout out to the Seattle fans for selling their tickets to the Packer fans," Rodgers continued. "And then obviously, Packer fans don't need a reason to show up and they're everywhere."
The Packers and their fans will be right at home when the team returns to Lambeau Field for a game vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, where frigid temperatures are expected and there will be a chance of snow.