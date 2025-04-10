Abdul Carter to Meet with Patriots on Final Visit Ahead of NFL Draft
One of the top players in this year's class is taking his final visit next week ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is headed to Foxborough, Mass. on Monday to meet with the New England Patriots. This will be the former Nittany Lion's final meeting of the pre-draft process, as he planned to only visit the teams holding the top four picks in the draft.
Carter, SI.com's top-ranked edge rusher, shined during his final season in State College. Over 16 games played, the 21-year-old tallied 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, 68 tackles, and four passes defensed. He was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and was an All-Big Ten first teamer each of the last two years.
Despite avoiding surgery on the stress reaction found in his right foot ahead of the NFL combine, Carter didn't work out at Penn State's Pro Day last week due to rehab from the shoulder injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April.
Monday's visit may indicate that the Patriots—with pick No. 4—are his floor. If selected by the Patriots, Carter would join a Mike Vrabel-led front seven that has already added Milton Williams, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane this offseason.