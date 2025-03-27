Adam Schefter Shares Latest Rumor on Aaron Rodgers's NFL Future
All offseason, the question hasn't been if Aaron Rodgers will play in 2025, it's been where.
But as teams begin settling on their quarterback options in 2025, with the Minnesota Vikings seemingly settling on second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy competing for the starting job, while the New York Giants—another potential Rodgers option—buttoning up their quarterback situation with signings of veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, options for Rodgers's next team are drying up quickly.
At this point, it appears that it's either the Pittsburgh Steelers or bust for Rodgers, barring a change of heart for the Vikings.
But does Rodgers even want to play at this point? ESPN's Adam Schefter says that there's been rumblings that Rodgers may be done with football entirely. He discussed the possibility of Rodgers retiring with ESPN Milwaukee on Thursday morning.
"They both need each other right now, frankly," Schefter said of a potential Rodgers-Steelers union. "And that's if—that's if Aaron Rodgers wants to play—which I'm not convinced yet that he does. Until I hear him say, 'I want to play.' Then I can tell you people are asking that question about whether he wants to play. ...We're speculating, but it shouldn't be that hard, like, you want to play for the Steelers or you don't. What are we waiting for?"
At this point, with Rodgers's options drying up, it's a fair question to ask. Until he gives Pittsburgh an answer, they'll be left waiting and trying to figure out what their options are under center in 2025.