A.J. Brown Had Such a Great Reaction to Receiving Signed Tom Brady Jersey
The Eagles wideout was absolutely ecstatic to receive a signed jersey from his favorite player.
A.J. Brown is a self-proclaimed Tom Brady fan, telling the world last offseason that the all-time great quarterback is his favorite player ever. It lines up given Brown grew up a New England Patriots fan. And on Tuesday, he got the gift of a lifetime.
The Philadelphia Eagles star wideout posted a video to his social media of him unboxing a signed Brady Patriots jersey. His reaction to seeing it for the first time was amazing.
A delightful clip, akin to a kid opening his favorite present on Christmas. Brown's grin is infectious.
We've come a long way since Brown caught heat from the Philly faithful for changing his profile picture to one of Brady, that's for sure.
