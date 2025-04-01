SI

A.J. Brown Had Such a Great Reaction to Receiving Signed Tom Brady Jersey

The Eagles wideout was absolutely ecstatic to receive a signed jersey from his favorite player.

Liam McKeone

Brown grew up a Patriots fan / A.J. Brown's social media
A.J. Brown is a self-proclaimed Tom Brady fan, telling the world last offseason that the all-time great quarterback is his favorite player ever. It lines up given Brown grew up a New England Patriots fan. And on Tuesday, he got the gift of a lifetime.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wideout posted a video to his social media of him unboxing a signed Brady Patriots jersey. His reaction to seeing it for the first time was amazing.

A delightful clip, akin to a kid opening his favorite present on Christmas. Brown's grin is infectious.

We've come a long way since Brown caught heat from the Philly faithful for changing his profile picture to one of Brady, that's for sure.

