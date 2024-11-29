Al Michaels Hilariously Blasted Refs After ‘Expedited Review’ in Chiefs-Raiders
Al Michaels has never had time for shenanigans.
As Friday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders ticked towards halftime, Michaels perfectly expressed his frustration with the officials after a replay decision took just a little too long to come down from above.
The call came after a throw from Patrick Mahomes to Noah Gray was initially called incomplete. There were 14 seconds on the clock at the time of the call, but after an “expedited review” flipped the call to a completed pass, there was a mandatory 10-second run-off.
In fairness to the officials working the game, it’s hardly a simple sequence of rule interpretations, and the refs took an extra moment to explain what was happening to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
But after all the back-and-forth, when the referee tried to claim that the review was “expedited,” Michaels couldn’t help but fire back.
“If that’s an expedited review, I’m an astronaut,” Michaels told the airwaves.
Fans praised Michaels for his candor.
After the clock was settled, the Chiefs were able to spike the ball to set up a field goal to end the half, but kicker Matthew Wright came up short on the 59-yard attempt.