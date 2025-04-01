‘American Idol’ Contestant Choses Surprising Football Song for Audition
American Idol is currently in its 23rd season. On Sunday the show aired the final round of auditions for the season as judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan decided who would be going to Hollywood this year.
One of the contestants, YANI, performed a song that was near and dear to at least one judge's heart, introducing her song as a choice that, "perhaps is familiar. It's pretty deep." She then launched into the Sunday Night Football theme song.
While she wasn't the first contestant to even perform a Carrie Underwood song in front of Carrie Underwood on the episode, she was the first to ever perform "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night" on American Idol.
Underwood clearly enjoyed the performance and confirmed that by saying yes. Lionel Richie agreed, while Luke Bryan voted no because it was "kind of theatrical," and in the process, kind of went against America. Maybe if she had gone with the Monday Night Football theme instead?
It should also be noted that the episode fittingly aired on Sunday night, meaning that YANI did in fact wait all day to watch her national television debut.