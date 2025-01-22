Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ben Johnson Traded NSFW Messages About Future Lions-Bears Games
The Detriot Lions had their season come to a stunning end last Saturday night, and then a few days later they had to say goodbye to their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, as he was hired by the Chicago Bears to be their next head coach.
Johnson staying in the NFC North means he'll get a chance to go against his former team at least two times each season. That didn't seem be lost on Johnson and Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when the two talked shortly after Johnson agreed to the job with the Bears.
St. Brown said Johnson called him right before the WR sat down to record his weekly podcast, and the two shared some friendly NFSW barbs.
"I told him, 'For two times a year Ben we're gonna f--- you up,'" St. Brown said with a laugh. " He goes, 'I'm gonna f--- you up.'"
Here's more on St. Brown and his talk with Johnson:
Bears-Lions games are going to be FUN next season.