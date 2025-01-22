Amon-Ra St. Brown Had Honest Answer About Which Lions Playoff Lost Hurt More
Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions had their stellar season come to an abrupt end last Saturday night when they lost at home to the Washington Commanders, 45-31, in the divisional round.
That was the biggest upset of this year's NFL playoffs so far, as Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the NFC and was coming off a bye week. Their explosive offense seemed poised to lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl but now they're left watching the rest of the postseason from home while wondering what could have been.
St. Brown was asked on his podcast this week which playoff loss hurt more—this year's loss to Washington or last year's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, which they led at halftime, 24-7, before losing 34-31.
"Last year," St. Brown said. "Only reason why I say that, this year was more shocking, last year it hurt more because we were so close. Even at halftime we were like 'we’re going to the Super Bowl, we just have to finish this second half.
"This year we didn’t even get to the NFC championship. Damn near first-round exit. They both hurt bad. This year’s was a little more shocking, last year I felt hurt a little more."
After beating Detroit, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will travel to Philadelphia this Sunday to face the Eagles in the NFC title game.