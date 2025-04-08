Amon-Ra St. Brown Tells Kevin Hart What Went Wrong in Lions' Playoff Loss to Commanders
The Detroit Lions had some gaudy expectations heading into the postseason, having secured the No. 1 seed after winning a league-best 15 games in 2024. Despite that, they fell short in the divisional round of the playoffs in a 45–31 defeat against the Washington Commanders.
Speaking with Kevin Hart as part of the new season of Cold As Balls, St. Brown explained how turnovers were the main catalyst behind Detroit's defeat to Jayden Daniels & Co.
"Washington, they played a good game. We had some turnovers, you wish you could have those back, but they took care of the ball better than us. I think that's what it came down to. We had four or five turnovers, I don't think they had one," said St. Brown, who seemed largely unaffected by the cold tub, unlike Hart who was halfway out of the water.
As St. Brown detailed what went wrong for Detroit, Hart, a renowned Philadelphia Eagles fan, couldn't help but gloat about his team's latest championship.
In the Lions' loss, the usually accurate Jared Goff threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble. Goff had only one game all season with more than three interceptions and, despite fumbling six times, hadn't lost a single fumble all season. Turnovers hadn't been a huge problem for Goff and the Lions all season, yet they were ultimately what upended Detroit in the playoffs. As St. Brown told Hart in the cold tubs, those turnovers proved to be the biggest difference-maker in the high-scoring playoff shootout.
St. Brown caught eight passes for 137 yards in the divisional round. He led all players in both receptions and yards, but failed to get into the end zone. It was yet another unceremonious ending for the Lions after a prolific regular season, and St. Brown made clear that he feels the team's inability to take care of the football is what led to their demise in the playoffs.