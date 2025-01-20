Andy Reid Gets Honest On Chiefs Weakness That Showed During Bills Regular Season Loss
The Buffalo Bills and Kasnas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC championship game on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The two teams met earlier this season with the Bills winning 30-21. It was the Chiefs' first of only two losses this season.
During his Monday press conference, coach Andy Reid was asked what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the defense may have learned from that first matchup. Reid had an answer.
"One of the things we'll keep working on is you've got to be able to get off the field on third downs," said Reid. "We keep stressing that, Steve does, and so we've got to, you know you've got to be able to take care of those third downs. Especially when you've worked so hard and put yourself in a good position. Bills do a heck of a job with that. They're a really good football team offensively."
When the Bills and Chiefs met earlier this season Buffalo converted on nine of 15 third downs.
In the Chiefs win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round Houston converted 10 of 17 third downs. Knowing it's a problem and doing something about it are two different things.