Andy Reid Illustrates How Travis Kelce Has Grown Over Career with Chiefs
Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are headed to their fifth Super Bowl together this season. Outside of ownership and the front office, Reid and Kelce are the longest active tenured members of the Kansas City Chiefs, as both arrived back in 2013.
The two have each come a long way over their 12 seasons in Kansas City. Reid went from a great coach known for never being able to win the "big one" to now possessing three Super Bowl wins and ranking fourth on the NFL's all-time wins list. In turn, Reid has seen Kelce mature significantly throughout his career.
Reid was familiar with Kelce before the Chiefs drafted him in 2013. He knew of Kelce after coaching his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Philadelphia Eagles.
"When he was young, different than his brother, his brother was more calm than Travis.," Reid recalled of the Kelces on the Rich Eisen Show. "When we got Travis, he was little bit live wire, but has matured over the years. He's done great.
As Kelce rose from seeing just two snaps during his rookie season to a Hall of Fame superstar, his "big heart" has remained a consistent part of who he is. On Thursday, a clip of Kelce reacting to the Chiefs trading Alex Smith back in 2018 resurfaced, which Reid views as a testament to the tight end's character.
"He loved Alex Smith and he loved Pat Mahomes too, they're buddies," Reid told Eisen. "He's been fortunate to have these two great quarterbacks throwing to him. He's got a big heart, that's why he was broken up about Alex. ... Trav's emotional, he's not afraid to show it. That's part of him we love."
Though it's common to see players mature from when they are first drafted out of college in their early 20s to when become older and settled in their careers, Kelce has uniquely grown with the same head coach and team. With free agency and coaching turnover, few players spend over a decade with the same coach and franchise, making the relationship and growth between Reid and Kelce even more special.