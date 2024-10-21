Andy Reid’s Latest Wild Play Call Near End Zone Had NFL Fans in Awe
The Kanas City Chiefs' offense is led by one of the best quarterbacks to play the game (Patrick Mahomes) and one of the best tight ends (Travis Kelce) to play the game and has been giving defenses fits for years. What makes the unit even more fun is that head coach Andy Reid is seemingly never afraid to try something new and different to mess with the other side.
Remember two years ago when they did a "snow globe" play against the Raiders that saw the huddle spinning around before getting to the line of scrimmage?
How about the spin move play they did against the 49ers back in Super Bowl LIV?
Well, Reid and the offense got creative again on Sunday when they lined up Kelce, Mahomes, and backup quarterback Carson Wentz in the backfield on a first-and-goal from the four-yard-line. They didn't score on this play but it was still cool to see, as Wentz took the snap and handed the ball off to Kareem Hunt.
Here's a better look at the formation:
NFL fans had lots of jokes about it: