Andy Reid’s Super Bowl and Playoff Record
There are very few coaches in NFL history that have the same postseason success that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has.
Considering at one point the largest criticism hurled at Reid was that he couldn’t win the Big Game, it is incredibly impressive.
His career has spanned more than two decades, leading two different teams to the Super Bowl. From his early years with the Philadelphia Eagles to a dynastic run with the Chiefs, Reid has routinely had his teams in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.
Which is why, by the time he retires, he might just be the winningest postseason coach in NFL history.
Andy Reid’s Coaching Journey
Team
Position
Years
BYU
Graduate Assistant
1982
San Francisco State
Offensive Line Coach
1983-1985
Northern Arizona
Offensive Line Coach
1986
UTEP
Offensive Line Coach
1987-1988
Missouri
Offensive Line Coach
1989-1991
Green Bay Packers
Assistant Offensive Line & Tight Ends Coach
1992-1996
Green Bay Packers
Quarterbacks Coach & Assistant Head Coach
1997-1998
Philadelphia Eagles
Head Coach
1999-2012
Philadelphia Eagles
Executive VP of Football Operations
2001-2012
Kansas City Chiefs
Head Coach
2013-present
Reid spent the majority of the 1990s with the Green Bay Packers, advancing from an assistant offensive line coach to the assistant head coach. In 1999, he was hired by the Eagles as the team’s head coach. By 2001, he was also the VP of football operations for Philadelphia.
Reid led Philadelphia to double-digit wins in six of his first eight seasons as head coach, winning eight playoff games during that span. The Eagles won the NFC in 2004 but lost in Super Bowl XXXIX to the New England Patriots.
But for all the success Reid experienced early with Philadelphia, the back-half of his tenure was filled with more downs than ups. The Eagles failed to win a playoff game in five of Reid’s final six seasons with the team.
In 2013, Reid was hired by the Chiefs as head coach. Kansas City had lost 57 games over the prior six seasons and had not won a playoff game. Reid won 11 games in 2013, a total that had only occurred three other times over the previous 20 years.
Reid and the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2016 and then quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017, setting the scene for a new-look Kansas City offense.
The Chiefs finished with double-digit victories in four of Reid’s first five seasons, relying on a resurgent Alex Smith at quarterback.
But in 2018, Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, catapulting the Chiefs into the most-dominant franchise of the 2020s.
Andy Reid’s NFL Playoffs Record By Year
Team
Season
Playoff W-L
Notes
Philadelphia Eagles
2000
1-1
Lost to Giants in Divisional
Philadelphia Eagles
2001
2-1
Lost to Rams in NFC Championship
Philadelphia Eagles
2002
1-1
Lost to Buccaneers in NFC Championship
Philadelphia Eagles
2003
1-1
Lost to Panthers in NFC Championship
Philadelphia Eagles
2004
2-1
Lost to Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX
Philadelphia Eagles
2006
1-1
Lost to Saints in Divisional
Philadelphia Eagles
2008
2-1
Lost to Cardinals in NFC Championship
Philadelphia Eagles
2009
0-1
Lost to Cowboys in Wild Card
Philadelphia Eagles
2010
0-1
Lost to Packers in Wild Card
Kansas City Chiefs
2013
0-1
Lost to Colts in Wild Card
Kansas City Chiefs
2015
1-1
Lost to Patriots in Divisional
Kansas City Chiefs
2016
0-1
Lost to Steelers in Divisional
Kansas City Chiefs
2017
0-1
Lost to Titans in Wild Card
Kansas City Chiefs
2018
1-1
Lost to Patriots in AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
3-0
Super Bowl LIV Champions
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
2-1
Lost to Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs
2021
2-1
Lost to Bengals in AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs
2022
3-0
Super Bowl LVII Champions
Kansas City Chiefs
2023
4-0
Super Bowl LVIII Champions
Reid has won four AFC championships, one NFC championship and three Super Bowls (appearing in five) since 2004.
His 27 postseason victories (at the time of this writing) are second-most in history, trailing only Bill Belichick (31).
Reid has missed the NFL playoffs just six times over his 26-year coaching career.
Andy Reid’s Career Accomplishments
Reid holds the unique distinction of being the only coach in NFL history to be the winningest for two different franchises (Philadelphia and Kansas City). He is also the only NFL coach to win 100 games with two teams, to win 10 playoff games with two teams and to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different teams.
When including postseason victories, Reid has 301 wins. That’s fourth-most in history, trailing George Halas (324), Bill Belichick (333) and Don Shula (347).
Reid’s three Super Bowl wins (at the time of this writing) puts him in a tie with Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs for the third-most all time. A win in Super Bowl LIX would tie him in second place with Chuck Noll. It would also make him the first head coach in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Any way you slice it, the man they call “Big Red” in Kansas City is one of the greatest NFL head coaches ever.