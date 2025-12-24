Andy Reid Shares Optimistic Statement on Chiefs’ Move to Kansas
On Monday, Chiefs owner and chairman Clark Hunt announced that the team will move out of Kansas City, Mo., and into a new stadium in Kansas City, Kans., with construction expected to conclude in time for the 2031 season. Unlike the current Arrowhead Stadium, the new stadium in Kansas will be domed.
As part of a statement announcing the news, Hunt explained that the new state-of-the-art stadium will allow the city to host “Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world-class events,” resulting in “monumental” economic benefit to the region. He also spoke to a new training facility and headquarters will help the Chiefs attract and maintain the franchise’s top talent.
Longtime Kansas City coach and three-time Super Bowl winner Andy Reid spoke to the Chiefs’ new future in Kansas, sharing nothing but optimism for what’s to come.
“It’s phenomenal news,” he said KCTV5 News’ Mark Poulose. “I went through this in Philadelphia where we had one of these deals and it doesn’t matter if it’s here or Kansas. We’re not moving to Florida or somewhere, we’re right here. We’ve always had Kansas people come here to the Missouri side and it will be likewise the other way.
“That’s the beautiful thing about it. Plus it will be a beautiful facility and something that the fans will be very proud of. It will definitely be loud and it will be exciting times here.”
The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead since 1972 and the franchise’s least is set to expire at the end of the 2031 season. Like Reid said, the franchise isn’t fully relocating. It will certainly be odd to see the historic franchise play outside of Arrowhead, but its new home in Wyandotte County provides plenty to look forward to.