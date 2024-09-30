Announcers Flummoxed by Penalty That Erased Browns TD in Loss to Raiders
For a moment, it appeared like the Cleveland Browns had taken a fourth-quarter lead over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
With 11 minutes to play and Cleveland trailing by four points, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson found receiver Amari Cooper wide open near the Raiders' logo at midfield. Cooper took it to the house from there for what appeared to be a 22–20 lead.
But wait—there were flags on the field. The officials nullified the touchdown due to an offensive holding call on Cleveland center Nick Harris.
CBS Sports analyst Ross Tucker couldn't believe the call.
"I don't like that at all. They called that a hold?" Tucker asked on the broadcast. "... Boy, I can't believe they called that a hold right there on Nick Harris. You're allowed to grab like that."
Three plays later, Cleveland punted the football away. They had two more offensive possessions—one three-and-out and another that reached the red zone—but never scored again and dropped to 1–3 on the season in a 20–16 loss.
The Browns return to the field next week to visit the red-hot Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.