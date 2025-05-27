Ashton Jeanty Sets Incredibly Bold Stat Goals for Rookie Season With Raiders
Ashton Jeanty has a lot of pressure on him ahead of his rookie NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The running back had a historic season in 2024 at Boise State as he rushed for 2,601 yards, the second-most yards in a season in NCAA history and a Mountain West record. This is more than any NFL player has ever been able to accomplish in a single season.
While reaching the yardage he achieved last season seems nearly impossible in the NFL, Jeanty still has some pretty lofty goals for himself during his rookie season.
"I'm hoping for 1,500 rushing [yards], and we'll say like 10–20 touchdowns," Jeanty told CBS Sports' Jordan Giorgio.
Only seven rookie running backs in NFL history have recorded over 1,500 yards in their first year. Eric Dickerson, who holds the record for the most yards rushed in a single season, also has the most rushing yards by a rookie in NFL history with the 1,808 yards he logged in 1983. We'll see how Jeanty can measure up to Dickerson's record.