Ashton Jeanty Calls for More Touches Amid Slow Start to Raiders' Career
Ashton Jeanty is looking to bounce back after a slow start to his NFL career.
Through two games, the Raiders' rookie rusher has carried the ball 30 times for just 81 yards and a touchdown at an average of 2.7 yards per carry. In the passing game, he has only five catches for three yards. It's been a far cry from his production at Boise State, where in his final season, he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
After seeing just 11 carries in a Week 2 loss to the Chargers, Jeanty feels ready to take on more carries and touches.
“I don’t think you draft a guy like me to not give me carries and touches," Jeanty told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm ready for the responsibility, and like I said, it's gonna start with me and the run game, and I gotta continue to get better."
Jeanty acknowledged after Monday's game that he has room to improve as a runner and in pass protection, but added Wednesday said, "The big time performances that everybody might be expecting, those will come."
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Jeanty will get more carries and yards in the future. The running game will be a priority for Las Vegas going forward, especially to balance out the passing attack and provide another strength on offense.
Jeanty will next have the opportunity to increase his touches on Sunday, when the Raiders face the Commanders.