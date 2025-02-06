Ashton Jeanty Opens Up About Possibility of Returning to Texas to Play for Cowboys
With a father in the U.S. Navy, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty moved frequently during his childhood, spending time in Florida, Virginia and abroad in Europe before settling in Frisco, Texas for high school. Jeanty starred for Lone Star High School, wearing a helmet that looked like an inverted version of the Dallas Cowboys' famous star-emblazoned lids.
The lightly-recruited Jeanty became a national superstar with the Broncos, posting a remarkable 2,601-yard, 29-touchdown season in 2024. Jeanty has been frequently attached to the Cowboys as a potential NFL draft landing spot. While the draft is still nearly three months away, Jeanty would have no problem with a homecoming for his pro career.
The Boise State star appeared on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and embaced the possibility of playing alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
“It would be special,” Jeanty said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Obviously, growing up in Frisco and spending a lot of time out there. I think it’d be cool having a star on my helmet again. Playing for Lone Star (High School), I had a star on my helmet as well. It would be a dope moment to have that happen.”
Drafting Jeanty would make for a real splash, although Dallas has plenty of needs beyond running back after a disappointing 7-10 season. One of the greatest Cowboys of all time, former running back Emmitt Smith, believes it would be a serious mistake.
"If he comes to the Cowboys right now, he's going to get beat up," Smith said Thursday. "I don't think we're ready. We don't have the right mindset. We don't have the right commitments."