Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Shares Which Running Back He Admired Most Growing Up

The NFL world has high expectations for the Broncos star.

Patrick Andres

Ashton Jeanty during No. 8 Boise State's 31–14 loss to No. 5 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024.
Ashton Jeanty during No. 8 Boise State's 31–14 loss to No. 5 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been many years since a running back entered the NFL with the level of hype that has surrounded Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

The Jacksonville native spent the 2024 college football season in the public eye as he threatened the hallowed single-season FBS rushing yards record, held by ex-Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders. On top of that, he led the Broncos to the Mountain West title and College Football Playoff.

Jeanty also has the luxury of entering the league amid renewed public interest in the running back position, after Saquon Barkley essentially carried the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. When asked by ProFootballTalk to name a running back he admired growing up, it's no surprise that Jeanty turned to a ballcarrier who became a cultural icon.

"My first, earliest running back that I watched was Marshawn Lynch," Jeanty said.

Lynch, one of the most colorful football personalities of the 21st century, made five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders before turning to acting and other ventures.

"I love the way he run—how hard he ran. You know those crazy runs, breaking five or six tackles," Jeanty said. "I was like, 'I wanna make some runs like that when I get older.'"

